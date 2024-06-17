Red Cat Ramen Anime Release Date Confirmed

A popular manga series is about to receive an anime. Red Cat Ramen, which began serialization in 2022, will begin broadcasting in Japan in 2024. But what day will that happen? Here’s the confirmed release date for the Red Cat Ramen anime.

Recommended Videos

When Does the Red Cat Ramen Anime Come Out?

The wait for the Red Cat Ramen anime won’t be long, as it’s set to release on July 4, 2024. The U.S. release date is up in the air as of writing, but it’s still likely to arrive at some point in 2024. That’s going to make a lot of readers excited, as Red Cat Ramen has become one of the biggest cooking manga on the market.

Related: Tower of God Chapter 629 Release Date Confirmed

What Is Red Cat Ramen About?

Angyaman, who also worked on the Yoru wo Higashi ni manga series, is the mangaka behind Red Cat Ramen. The series is available to read on MANGA Plus, and the platform is nice enough to provide a synopsis. Check it out below:

Meet Tamako, who’s found her way into an interview at a ramen shop run solely by cats. When the feline manager asks if she likes cats, Tamako admits that she’s actually more of a dog person…only to be hired on the spot! But her job description isn’t quite what she expects ? rather than serving ramen, she’s now a dedicated cat caretaker…?!

Viewers will hear a familiar voice when they tune into the series, with Kenjiro Tsuda, best known as the voice of Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen, set to play Bunzo, the head chef at the titular restaurant. Joining him will be Kurumi Orihara, Michiyo Murase, Noriaki Sugiyama, Rie Kugimiya, and Saori Hayami.

And that’s the confirmed release date of the Red Cat Ramen anime.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy