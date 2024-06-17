Tower of God Chapter 629 Release Date Confirmed

The latest chapter of the South Korean manhwa Tower of God is a doozy, so it should come as no surprise that people want more. Well, it won’t take too long for Bam’s adventure to continue. Here’s the confirmed release date of Tower of God Chapter 629.

When Will Tower of God Chapter 629 Release?

Anyone fishing for information about the next batch of pages of Tower of God probably knows that Chapter 268 came out on June 17, 2024. The series follows a weekly schedule, so the next chapter will arrive one week later, on June 24. Here’s when the chapter is expected to drop in the U.S. in different time zones:

10 AM EST

9 AM CST

7 AM PST

Where to Read Tower of God

While it can be difficult to track down where to read manhwa, thankfully, Tower of God has an official release platform that releases its chapters. Webtoons.com is the official home of the series, but it’s not as easy as just opening the website and reading page after page. The latest chapters of Tower of God can only be read on Webtoon’s official app, which is available on most app stores.

For those who don’t want to worry about downloading apps, chapters will eventually arrive on Webtoon’s website, just much later than the original release date. That may sound like a hassle, but there’s a lot out there to read and a Tower of God anime to watch. Season 2 is almost here, so it’s the perfect time to dive in.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Tower of God Chapter 629. If you’re interested in more manhwa content, here’s where to read the Leviathan series.

