Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

The fourth season of Demon Slayer is set to have a lengthy conclusion with Episode 8. Now that the Hashira Training arc is coming to an end, when can we expect Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8 to be released?

When Will Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 8 Release?

Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 8 will be released on June 30, 2024. However, what’s more interesting than the release date is the length of the episode. Following the airing of Episode 6 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashita Training Arc, the official X page for the series provided broadcast details for what will be the last two episodes of the season. You can see the post below:

The length of the fourth season of Demon Slayer hadn’t been confirmed up until this point. It makes sense that the Hashira Traning arc would be the shortest of the seasons since the penultimate arc of the manga that it is based on hardly had any content to be adapted into the anime. Our weekly Demon Slayer recaps (which you can read here) have made special note of the odd and sometimes meandering pacing of the season, but it seems the stalling of progressing the main story has led to this: two final extended episodes, with Episode 7 being 40 minutes and the season finale being 60 minutes.

Fans can look forward to an explosive and cinematic end to the last story arc before Demon Slayer enters the final phase of its story. Hopefully, this hour-long finale will make up for the slower moments over the past few episodes and leave audiences excited for the next installment in the adaptation.

Here is a list of when Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 8 airs in various regions:

PDT: Sunday, June 30, 8:45 AM

EDT: Sunday, June 30, 11:45 AM

UTC: Sunday, June 30, 3:45 PM

CEST: Sunday, June 30, 5:45 PM

BST: Sunday, June 30, 4:45 PM

So, the release date for Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 8 is confirmed to be Sunday, June 30, 2024, in the U.S. on Crunchyroll.

