Where to Read the Leviathan Manhwa, Confirmed

Published: Jun 5, 2024 07:19 am

The popular manhwa, the South Korean term for comics or manga, Leviathan has earned a growing readership overseas, including in the United States. Created by Lee Gyuntak and Noh Miyoung, here is where you can legally read the English-language translation of Leviathan.

Where to Read the Leviathan Manhwa, Confirmed

For those interested in reading the official English-language translation of Leviathan online and, more to the point, legally, Leviathan is available to read in its entirety on the digital manhwa platform Toomics. The last chapter of the Leviathan manhwa series was published on Toomics in 2022, with its final chapter numbered 214. There currently are no announced plans for the story to resume, a spinoff title, or a sequel to Leviathan to continue Lee and Noh’s acclaimed story.

It is important to note that the Leviathan manhwa series by Lee and Noh is not the same as the Japanese Leviathan manga series written and illustrated by Kuroi Shiro, which was a completely different series originally published by Shonen Jump. This series received a three-volume physical edition release, whereas the Leviathan manhwa has not yet received a physical English-language release, just a multi-volume set translated into French under the title Leviathan: Deep Water. There currently are no announced plans for Leviathan to receive an English-language physical release, let alone one in the United States.

Toomics itself requires a premium subscription to access its full library of titles and can be accessed through its digital platform online or through apps available to download through the App Store and Google Play. As Leviathan’s readership in the United States grows, hopefully, the title will receive an officially translated physical release, bringing this post-apocalyptic fantasy story to life. But, as of now, the only way to legally read the story is through a Toomics subscription to enjoy the aquatic world and characters that Lee and Noh have created.

