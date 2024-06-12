Tower of God Season 2 Release Date

Tower of God is coming back. The popular anime that sees people battle to climb the Tower of God is finally getting a sequel and so you don’t miss out here is exactly when and where you’ll be able to go along for the ride.

When Does Tower of God Season 2 Release?

Tower of God Season 2 will arrive on July 7, 2024, and will be available to watch via Crunchyroll. As usual, this new season will have new episodes released weekly joining the massive library of titles that Crunchyroll is hosting for the Summer season.

Alongside the announcement of Tower of God Season 2 fans also received a sweet new visual and a synopsis of what’s to come courtesy of Crunchyroll.

“Ja Wangnan can’t seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn.”

If you haven’t yet seen Tower of God, Season 1 is available to stream in its entirety on Crunchyroll now. The show first aired in 2020 and quickly became one of the season’s most popular series.

Tower of God is based on a manhwa by S.I.U. While Season 1 of the show was brought to life on screen by Telecom Animation Film, Season 2 will be helmed by The Answer Studio. You can check out the fresh look of the show on YouTube now where a trailer for the upcoming season can be found.

It isn’t clear exactly how many episodes Season 2 of Tower of God will have, but they’ll all be available to check out weekly via Crunchyroll when things kick off in early July.

