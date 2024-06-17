Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

There are only two episodes left in the first season of Kaiju No. 8. Big things are going down, and there’s no time to waste trying to figure out when the next episode is supposed to come out. So, here’s the confirmed release date of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11.

When Will Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 Release?

Episode 10 of Kaiju No. 8 was released on June 15, 2024, and since the show follows a strict weekly release schedule, Episode 11 will come out one week later, on June 22. That doesn’t cover what time it’s going to come out, though, so here’s when to expect the next episode in different time zones:

10:00 AM EST

9:00 AM CST

7:00 AM PST

2:00 PM UTC

3:00 PM BST

4:00 PM CEST

11:00 PM JST

11:30 PM AEST

What Happens in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10?

Kaiju No. 10’s assault on the Defense Force’s base continued in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10. Vice-Captain Hoshina does his best to hold off the beast, but its size proves to be a problem. The show flashes back to Hoshina’s past, revealing that, at every turn, his superiors didn’t believe in him. Well, Captain Mina Ashiro does, and that fact pushes him to hold off Kaiju No. 10 long enough for Ashiro to arrive and blast the creature.

The monster has a contingency plan, though, forming a massive explosive over the base, ready to wipe out the Defense Force. Kafka Hibino, without any other options, transforms into Kaiju No. 8 and launches the structure further into the sky. He saves the day but loses the trust of his comrades, including Ahsiro, who takes him into custody.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11.

Kaiju No. 8 is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

