Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

The adventures of Kafka Hibino and the rest of the Defense Force are ready to continue. However, things are about to get kicked up a notch with the arrival of another Kaiju. Here’s the confirmed release date of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10.

The tenth episode of Kaiju No. 8 will arrive on June 15, 2024, one week after the release of Episode 9. Just like the previous episodes, it will start streaming on Crunchyroll at 10 AM EST. Not everyone lives on the West Coast, though, so here’s when the episode will arrive in other time zones:

9:00 AM CT

7: AM PST

2:00 PM UTC

4:00 PM CEST

3:00 PM BST

11:00 PM JST

11:30 PM AEST

What’s Happening in Kaiju No. 8 Season 1?

Kafka Hibino isn’t seen as much in the first episode of Kaiju No. 8, but he has a lot of heart, and his ultimate goal of joining the Defense Force and fighting alongside his childhood friend is an honorable one. However, turning into a Kaiju throws a wrench in those plans, and while he does end up joining the Defense Force, it takes a lot of effort to keep his secret. Making friends who he can trust the way helps, but a new enemy threatens all of their lives.

Kaijus No. 9 and 10 are ready to give the Defense Force everything they have, and it may be up to Kafka to stop them and save everyone. Unfortunately, that would mean revealing himself to the world, and there’s no telling what his superiors will do when they learn one of their own is a Kaiju.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10.

Kaiju No. 8 is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

