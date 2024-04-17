Character portraits for Kaiju No. 8
Kaiju No. 8 Episode Release Dates and Time

Published: Apr 17, 2024 07:07 pm

Spring 2024 has plenty of popular shows but one debuting anime is blowing up alongside them all and that’s Kaiju No. 8. This fresh anime made from the hit manga is finally here. So you don’t miss an episode here is every release date and time for Kaiju No. 8.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode Release Dates

Kaiju No. 8 Promo Image

The first episode of Kaiju No. 8 debuted on April 13, and new episodes will be arriving each week throughout the season. There are 12 episodes in the first run for this anime so expect new content every week from April to June.

So you don’t miss an episode, here is a look at exactly when each episode of Kaiju No. 8 will arrive:

Episode NumberDate
Episode 1April 13
Episode 2April 20
Episode 3April 27
Episode 4May 4
Episode 5May 11
Episode 6May 18
Episode 7May 25
Episode 8June 1
Episode 9June 8
Episode 10June 15
Episode 11June 22
Episode 12June 29

Should the episodes arrive as expected then the finale will air around June 29. If there are any changes to this release schedule this article will be updated to reflect the new information.

What Time Do New Episodes of Kaiju No. 8 Release?

Episodes of Kaiju No. 8 will air at 7 am PT on Saturdays. You can watch the show on either X or Crunchyroll and the dubbed version of these episodes will debut on the latter an hour and a half later.

This is the perfect way to kick off your weekend with some Kaiju-fighting action. The best way to watch the show is via Crunchyroll where you can choose between dub or sub. Expect to watch this show blossom in popularity throughout its run from April to June.

