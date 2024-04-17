Kaiju No. 8 Episode Release Dates and Time

Spring 2024 has plenty of popular shows but one debuting anime is blowing up alongside them all and that’s Kaiju No. 8. This fresh anime made from the hit manga is finally here. So you don’t miss an episode here is every release date and time for Kaiju No. 8.

Recommended Videos

The first episode of Kaiju No. 8 debuted on April 13, and new episodes will be arriving each week throughout the season. There are 12 episodes in the first run for this anime so expect new content every week from April to June.

So you don’t miss an episode, here is a look at exactly when each episode of Kaiju No. 8 will arrive:

Episode Number Date Episode 1 April 13 Episode 2 April 20 Episode 3 April 27 Episode 4 May 4 Episode 5 May 11 Episode 6 May 18 Episode 7 May 25 Episode 8 June 1 Episode 9 June 8 Episode 10 June 15 Episode 11 June 22 Episode 12 June 29

Should the episodes arrive as expected then the finale will air around June 29. If there are any changes to this release schedule this article will be updated to reflect the new information.

What Time Do New Episodes of Kaiju No. 8 Release?

Episodes of Kaiju No. 8 will air at 7 am PT on Saturdays. You can watch the show on either X or Crunchyroll and the dubbed version of these episodes will debut on the latter an hour and a half later.

This is the perfect way to kick off your weekend with some Kaiju-fighting action. The best way to watch the show is via Crunchyroll where you can choose between dub or sub. Expect to watch this show blossom in popularity throughout its run from April to June.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more