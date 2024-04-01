When And Where Is Kaiju No. 8 Streaming?

The Spring anime season is in full swing and of all of the titles debuting this season, most eyes are on Kaiju No. 8. The hotly anticipated anime about a man who can turn into a giant monster is already a fairly popular manga and that popularity is set to increase with the debut of the anime. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where you can watch Kaiju No. 8.

Where Can I Stream Kaiju No. 8?

Kaiju No. 8 is the story of Kafka Hibino, a man who works as a clean-up crew when giant monsters, known as kaiju, attack Japan. Kafka wants nothing more than to be a part of the Defense Force that fights the kaiju, but he’s failed the entrance exam multiple times. While cleaning, he encounters a small kaiju that he accidentally injures, allowing him to transform into a kaiju and gain a ton of power in the process. It also has the natural consequence of making him a target of the Defense Force when he transforms, so the series has Kafka maintain a balancing act of fighting for the Defense Force while keeping his kaiju powers a secret.

Given the sheer scope of the show and its highly anticipated premiere, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that Crunchyroll has licensed the series for distribution and produced a same-day dub. While Crunchyroll is set to handle distribution of the series in major countries like the United States, France, Germany, and Mexico, Netflix has also announced they will be streaming the series in select regions, though those regions have not been announced as of this writing. However, Kaiju No. 8 also has the distinction of being the first anime to stream live on X, formerly known as Twitter. It’s unclear just how that will work, given how no other anime has ever streamed live on X, but for those without a Crunchyroll subscription, that may be a viable option.

When Can I Stream Kaiju No. 8?

Kaiju No. 8 will begin streaming on Saturday, April 13th, at 10:00 a.m. However, that is the air time for the subtitled version of the show. Because Crunchyroll will be releasing a same-day dub in English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian, Latin American Spanish, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, those will come out on the same day, but not at the same time. Those dubs are set to release one and a half hours later at 11:30 a.m. No matter whether you’re a sub or dub fan, no matter what, you’ll have your kaiju fill every Saturday for the next three months, as the show’s first season will most likely have around 12-13 episodes.

And that’s everything you need to know about when and where you can watch Kaiju No. 8!

