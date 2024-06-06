One Piece Episode 1108 Release Date Confirmed

The One Piece anime has finally begun its adaptation of the Final Saga, as the Egghead Island arc is in full swing. The stakes are only getting higher for Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew, so when can we expect episode 1108 to be released?

Recommended Videos

When Will One Piece Episode 1108 Release?

One Piece Episode 1108 will be released on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 7:00 PM PST. New episodes of the series are currently being aired on both Netflix and Crunchyroll, so there are multiple ways to watch the next installment. Eiichiro Oda originally announced almost two years ago via Weekly Shonen Jump that the manga would be entering its final phase of storytelling with Egghead Island, so to see the arc come to life in the anime feels like the beginning of the end for one of the greatest selling manga of all time.

The Egghead Arc is only 21 episodes into its story (a small amount when compared to the 195-episode length of the Wano Country Arc), and already so much has happened to the Straw Hats. With the introduction of Dr. Vegapunk, it seems that all the secrets of the world of One Piece will finally be revealed, intercut with incredible battles, such as Luffy using his new Gear 5 transformation for a much-anticipated rematch with Rob Lucci. There will undoubtedly be many more action-packed moments filled with surprising lore drops that One Piece fans love.

Related: One Piece: All Straw Hats Ranked By Popularity

Here’s when One Piece Episode 1108 airs in various regions:

PDT: Saturday, June 8, 7:00 PM

EDT: Saturday, June 8, 10:00 PM

UTC: Sunday, June 9, 2:00 AM

CEST: Sunday, June 9, 4:00 AM

BST: Sunday, June 9, 3:00 AM

So, One Piece Episode 1108 is confirmed to be released on Saturday, June 8, in the U.S. on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy