Dungeon Meshi (translated in its English release to Delicious in Dungeon) just finished its first season at the time of this writing. With the end of the first season came the announcement from Netflix that a second season is already in the works. Here’s everything we know so far.

Dungeon Meshi Season 2 Release Window, Cast, and More

Dungeon Meshi took viewers by surprise with its unique take on the Fantasy Anime genre, giving a detailed look at dungeon crawling from the perspective of a team that lives off the ecosystem that thrives in such magical and dark locales. The anime centers around the dungeon-crawling party of Laios, the human, Marcille the half-elf, Chilchuck the half-foot, Senshi, the dwarf, and Izutsumi, the catgirl; eventually, they stumble upon a mysterious and dark conspiracy the deeper they go into the dungeon. All of this is happening while cooking delicious food made from monsters in the dungeon, of course.

Does Dungeon Meshi Season 2 Have a Release Window?

At the time of this writing, Dungeon Meshi Season 2 currently doesn’t have a release date. All that was revealed by the studio behind the anime was this short teaser visual. The trailer recaps all of the delicious food the party made over the course of the season. The trailer then ends and shows the threat of the Mad Mage that has been built up throughout the entire series. At the earliest, the second season could arrive during the Winter 2025 anime season, as that is when the first season premiered this year in January.

The Cast of Dungeon Meshi Season 2

Screenshot via Escapist

Netflix has assembled a strong Japanese and English cast for Dungeon Meshi, and we should expect these same cast members to return for the second season. One fun and notable standout is Emily Rudd, who also plays cat burglar Nami in the One Piece live-action series, which Netflix also created.

Laios Touden is voiced by Kentarō Kumagai/Damien Haas

Marcille Donato is voiced by Sayaka Senbongi/Emily Rudd

Chilchuck Tims is voiced by Aasuna Tomari/Casey Mongillo

Senshi is voiced by Hiroshi Naka/SungWon Cho

Izutsumi is voiced by Mitsuho Kanbe/Laura Stahl

Thistle is voiced by Yū Kobayashi/Rebeka Thomas

What Is the Plot of Dungeon Meshi Season 2?

Image via Netflix

Dungeon Meshi Season 2 will most likely directly follow the events of the manga, with the party attempting to enact their unorthodox plan to save Laios sister Falin from the mad mage and the current chimera body she is trapped in. Seeing as how the last episode of the season adapted chapter 52 of the manga, and there are 97 in total, it’s possible that the second season could be the last.

However, that’s contingent on how many episodes Netflix orders for the second season of the anime. If the second season once again consists of 2 cours and 24 episodes, Dungeon Meshi could easily wrap up its story with such an episode count. There are still so many secrets left to be revealed about the golden city, the dungeon, and Laios and his party’s place in the machinations of the Mad Mage. If the second season maintains the amazing quality of the first, then fans should be in for a real treat.

And that’s everything we know about Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi) Season 2.

Delicious in Dungeon is available to stream on Netflix.

