Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season Episode Release Dates & Time

The Monogatari anime universe is set to get a little bit bigger with the release of Monogatari: Series Off & Monster Season which joins Crunchyroll’s Summer 2024 lineup of anime. If you’re a big fan or a newcomer, here’s when you can catch episodes of Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season.

When Does Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season Release?

The first episode of Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season will air on July 6, 2024, and the series will run throughout the entirety of the Summer anime season.

Right now it isn’t clear exactly how many episodes of the show will be released, but once we do have access to this information a table with be added to this article to show exactly when each new episode will be arriving on screens around the world.

For now, tune in on July 6 to ensure you don’t miss the start of this new adventure.

What Time Do New Episodes of Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season Release?

Crunchyroll has yet to share exactly when Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season will be made available to stream, however, it will arrive on the platform starting July 6, 2024. Once we have further confirmation of a time, this article will be updated.

If you haven’t yet binged through the Monogatari universe Crunchyroll has plenty of series from the franchise available to now to catch up on. Series Off & Monster Season is a sequel that picks up the story from Araragi’s graduation and highlights other characters from the original series.

The anime will look to adapt all 10 Light Novel chapters from the Monogatari Series: Off Season source material, so expect around 12 episodes from start to finish.

Once we have more details this post will be updated to reflect the info, but for now, the date to note down is July 6.

