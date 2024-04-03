Chainsaw Man has already ripped into the hearts of anime fans everyone, but as we await more of the uber-popular show you might be wondering where you know all those voices from. The English dub has plenty of stars from across anime and we’ve got the full rundown below.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Chainsaw Man

Ryan Colt Levy as Denji

Leading the Chainsaw Man cast as Denji is Ryan Colt Levy. This star is someone you’ll probably recognize from other hit shows including My Hero Academia, Moriarty the Patriot, and Vinland Saga. He also has appeared in hit video games like Spider-Man 2.

Reagan Murdock as Aki

Aki is played by Reagan Murdock in the English dub of Chainsaw Man. Murdoch is another seasoned voice actor who many anime fans will know from modern hits like Hell’s Paradise, Re:Monster, and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury.

Suzie Yeung as Makima

Makima’s voice actress Suzie Yueng has not only appeared in hit anime but also in some of the biggest games of recent times. Games like Starfield, Persona 3 Reload, Honkai Star Rail, and Unicorn Overload. These are some places you may have heard her if you haven’t already from Demon Slayer, Fruits Basket: Prelude, or Pokémon.

Sarah Wiedenheft as Power

The energetic voice of Power comes from Sarah Wiedenheft. One of the most seasoned voice actors in Chainsaw Man, Wiedenheft has appeared in Dragon Ball Super, Re:Monster, and Black Clover before. There’s a strong chance you’ve heard her unique voice before.

Lindsay Seidel as Pochita

We couldn’t leave Pochita off this list, and in Chainsaw Man Lindsay Seidel voices the cute orange creature. You might recognize her voice from series like Steins;Gate, Psycho-Pass, or Assassination Classroom.

