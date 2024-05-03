That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Episode 53 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: The following recap contains spoilers for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 53.

Recommended Videos

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 53 is out and about, scheming and dreaming, just as Rimuru himself always is. The season’s yet to hit any major action yet, but we’ve a feeling this episode could be the beginning of the end of that peace.

What Happens in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Episode 53?

The episode kicks off with Hinata hosting a meeting of the Paladins of the church headed up by Luminous. There are a lot of new names thrown at viewers straight away, but the basic gist is that there are lots of paladins, who are collectively named the Ten Great Saints, who all seem to have an elemental alignment. Think Pokemon, but with more religious fervor, and likely slightly less animal fighting.

The various paladins all give reports on the goings-on of the various kingdoms of the world, including not only Rimuru’s own Tempest but also the Kingdom of Falmuth, which he and Diablo are working to take over. It comes to light that the new King Edward is trying to build up his military might, and Hinata is certain that Rimuru is going to punish Falmuth for its transgressions.

Interestingly, we see a little doubt from Hinata regarding her previous actions here, but things continue on, and we get yet more exposition. That’s not a complaint; it’s all handled at a good pace, and the level of politicking now going on in each episode would make even a Civilisation VI fan happy. As the meeting goes on, it’s revealed that nobody is 100% sure about Veldora being back or not and that the room is split about how safe Tempest is. Hinata then reveals that they plan not to interfere with Rimuru again, even though they believe he’ll make a move on the Kingdom of Falmuth. They do reveal themselves as people who do actually have good motivations in general, like protecting the people of Falmuth, even though it’s likely we’ll see different approaches to this after this episode.

Hinata then reveals that she knows he’s an Otherworlder like her, and that she was being used. It turns out that there are some merchants at the heart of a lot of this mess, and we know that one of them is the boss of Clayman and co. While Hinata is talking about her plans to go and meet with Rimuru, they’re interrupted by Reyhiem, the Archbishop of Falmuth. This is the Slime Isekai though, so they’re interrupted even more by some floating people. Look, anime?

The floating people are members of the Seven Luminaries, who apparently used to train heroes. Hinata lets us viewers know that they’re actually largely powerless now due to her unique skill Usurprer, but hey, they’re still magical floating people. Reyhiem then recounts what happened to them all, and Hinata surmises that he must have used his knowledge of science to refract the sun into a weapon. Reyhiem then explains that Rimuru managed to kill 20,000 people in an instant, and we cut to a flashback about Veldora for a touch.

The room then argues once more, and then Reyhiem reveals the message that Rimuru sent along with him in a crystal ball. The message is a duel invitation to Hinata, and then everyone argues again for a bit. That’s the theme of this episode. Hinata steadies her resolve, and then the floating old dudes tell her that Veldora is really strong (we all know this) and then give her a new sword called the Dragon Buster.

We then leave the church as Hinata does, as she states that she needs to take responsibility. She’s not convinced they’ll actually be fighting, and tells her friends that she’ll be safe. We then go to Tempest as Rimuru is talking about everything that’s going on, and then he gets told that Hinata is on her way, and that four holy knights are following her.

We envision a miscommunication somewhere down the line here, and it seems as though Rimuru’s message may have been corrupted. Then Diablo appears to tell us all that Reyhiem is dead, which suggests that the one we saw talking, and the message he delivered, may well be plants to try and stir up more trouble. Stranger still, Diablo can’t tell how they killed him, which is a first. Diablo reveals that everyone around Falmuth is saying it’s due to a demon’s influence, and he believes they’re trying to cause another war against Tempest. That’s it for this time, a lot happened, but still no fights. Maybe next week?

If you’re looking for more, check out our recap of last week’s episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more