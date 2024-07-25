Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

Want to know the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 4 release date? For fans of the intensely odd bunch of adventurers, this kind of information is worth its weight in gold. Okay, it doesn’t weigh anything, but you get the gist.

The Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 4 release date is July 28. If you’re also a fan of the end of every month, then this will be great news. If you’re someone who only loves the beginning of the month, though, then we have a sneaking suspicion that the next episode will still bring you some joy. Let’s have a quick chat about what happened in the last episode, just in case you’ve forgotten.

What Happened in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 3?

The last episode saw the gang meeting the true Water God Dragon and, after solving the immediate issue, going back to being in a mini beach episode that’s actually under the sea. While everyone’s chatting happily, the Water God Dragon reminds the guild that he’s killed a lot of people, and there are plenty who would come after his life for a good reason, but he’s changed how he feels now.

Everyone then gets to a boat, at which point things go south again, in a big shock, and then a big battle follows. Fairy Tail looks to have it pretty tough here, and while they overcome one of the assailants, a huge whirlpool appears, seemingly with enough power to cause a lot of damage, and we’re left in the dark as to what happens to Natsu and friends. We’ll just have to check Crunchyroll when Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest‘s fourth episode comes out.

