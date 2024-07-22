Fairy Taill 100 Years Quest core cast in keyart image for anime
All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

The gang is back.
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is finally here, and as you’d expect there are plenty of new voices to bring this long-awaited sequel to life. Alongside them is a gigantic returning cast, so here’s a look at all of the voice actors on the show.

Todd Haberkorn as Natsu

Natsu Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest using fire spell

Returning as Natsu for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is Todd Haberkorn. This talented voice actor has portrayed the character for well over a decade alongside other anime appearances that include Attack on Titan, Re: Zero, and more.

Cherami Leigh as Lucy

Lucy Showing off Written Pledge in Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest

Cherami Leigh also returns to voice Lucy in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, but you might also recognize her voice from shows like Bungo Stray Dogs, Pokémon, or My Hero Academia.

Colleen Clinkenbeard as Ezra

Ezra standing while she thinks in Fairy Tail 100 Years Quesdt

Ezra’s voice actor Colleen Clinkenbeard is another veteran of the industry. Her most notable appearances outside of Fairy Tail include Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Dragon Ball Super, and My Hero Academia.

Newtown Pittman as Gray

Gray stands and smiles in Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest

Gray’s voice actor Newton Pittman is also back. Outside of the franchise, you might know his voice from My Hero Academia, Soul Eater, or Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom

Tia Ballard as Happy

Happy Smiling and waving in Fairy Tail

Finally, the voice actor for Happy Tia Ballard is also back assembling the main cast from the original series. Her most notable roles include Guilty Crown, My Hero Academia, and The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest English Voice Cast

ImageCharacterActor
AlzackAustin Tindle
AscaKristin Sutton
BiscaAngela Chase
BixlowTyler Walker
CanaJamie Marchi
CarlaJad Saxton
DroyZ. Charles Bolton
ElefseriaSean Hennigan
ElfmanChristopher R. Sabat
EvergreenCaitlin Glass
FriedJohn Burgmeier
FroschDawn M. Bennett
GajeelDavid Wald
GildartsJason Douglas
JetCorey Clearly-Stoner
JuviaBrina Palencia
KarameelMolly Searcy
LakiApphia Yu
LaxusPatrick Seitz
LevyHannah Alyea
PantherlilyGabe Kunda
LisannaCarrie Savage
MacaoBrian Mathis
MakarovR. Bruce Elliot
MaxEric Cherry
MercphobiaAaron Campbell
MirajaneMonica Rial
RomeoLindsay Seidel
ToukaCeleste Perez
VirgoTerri Doty
WakabaCharlie Campbell
WarrenGregory Lush
WendyBrittney Karbowski

This is the entire Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest English dub cast so far, but should new faces and voices show up then this list will be updated.

You can stream Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest on Crunchyroll now.

Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]