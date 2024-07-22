Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is finally here, and as you’d expect there are plenty of new voices to bring this long-awaited sequel to life. Alongside them is a gigantic returning cast, so here’s a look at all of the voice actors on the show.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

Todd Haberkorn as Natsu

Returning as Natsu for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is Todd Haberkorn. This talented voice actor has portrayed the character for well over a decade alongside other anime appearances that include Attack on Titan, Re: Zero, and more.

Cherami Leigh as Lucy

Cherami Leigh also returns to voice Lucy in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, but you might also recognize her voice from shows like Bungo Stray Dogs, Pokémon, or My Hero Academia.

Colleen Clinkenbeard as Ezra

Ezra’s voice actor Colleen Clinkenbeard is another veteran of the industry. Her most notable appearances outside of Fairy Tail include Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Dragon Ball Super, and My Hero Academia.

Newtown Pittman as Gray

Gray’s voice actor Newton Pittman is also back. Outside of the franchise, you might know his voice from My Hero Academia, Soul Eater, or Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom.

Tia Ballard as Happy

Finally, the voice actor for Happy Tia Ballard is also back assembling the main cast from the original series. Her most notable roles include Guilty Crown, My Hero Academia, and The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest English Voice Cast

Image Character Actor Alzack Austin Tindle Asca Kristin Sutton Bisca Angela Chase Bixlow Tyler Walker Cana Jamie Marchi Carla Jad Saxton Droy Z. Charles Bolton Elefseria Sean Hennigan Elfman Christopher R. Sabat Evergreen Caitlin Glass Fried John Burgmeier Frosch Dawn M. Bennett Gajeel David Wald Gildarts Jason Douglas Jet Corey Clearly-Stoner Juvia Brina Palencia Karameel Molly Searcy Laki Apphia Yu Laxus Patrick Seitz Levy Hannah Alyea Pantherlily Gabe Kunda Lisanna Carrie Savage Macao Brian Mathis Makarov R. Bruce Elliot Max Eric Cherry Mercphobia Aaron Campbell Mirajane Monica Rial Romeo Lindsay Seidel Touka Celeste Perez Virgo Terri Doty Wakaba Charlie Campbell Warren Gregory Lush Wendy Brittney Karbowski

This is the entire Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest English dub cast so far, but should new faces and voices show up then this list will be updated.

You can stream Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest on Crunchyroll now.

