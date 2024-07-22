Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is finally here, and as you’d expect there are plenty of new voices to bring this long-awaited sequel to life. Alongside them is a gigantic returning cast, so here’s a look at all of the voice actors on the show.
All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Todd Haberkorn as Natsu
Returning as Natsu for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is Todd Haberkorn. This talented voice actor has portrayed the character for well over a decade alongside other anime appearances that include Attack on Titan, Re: Zero, and more.
Cherami Leigh as Lucy
Cherami Leigh also returns to voice Lucy in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, but you might also recognize her voice from shows like Bungo Stray Dogs, Pokémon, or My Hero Academia.
Colleen Clinkenbeard as Ezra
Ezra’s voice actor Colleen Clinkenbeard is another veteran of the industry. Her most notable appearances outside of Fairy Tail include Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Dragon Ball Super, and My Hero Academia.
Newtown Pittman as Gray
Gray’s voice actor Newton Pittman is also back. Outside of the franchise, you might know his voice from My Hero Academia, Soul Eater, or Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom.
Tia Ballard as Happy
Finally, the voice actor for Happy Tia Ballard is also back assembling the main cast from the original series. Her most notable roles include Guilty Crown, My Hero Academia, and The Devil Is a Part-Timer!
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest English Voice Cast
|Image
|Character
|Actor
|Alzack
|Austin Tindle
|Asca
|Kristin Sutton
|Bisca
|Angela Chase
|Bixlow
|Tyler Walker
|Cana
|Jamie Marchi
|Carla
|Jad Saxton
|Droy
|Z. Charles Bolton
|Elefseria
|Sean Hennigan
|Elfman
|Christopher R. Sabat
|
|Evergreen
|Caitlin Glass
|Fried
|John Burgmeier
|Frosch
|Dawn M. Bennett
|Gajeel
|David Wald
|Gildarts
|Jason Douglas
|Jet
|Corey Clearly-Stoner
|Juvia
|Brina Palencia
|Karameel
|Molly Searcy
|Laki
|Apphia Yu
|Laxus
|Patrick Seitz
|
|Levy
|Hannah Alyea
|Pantherlily
|Gabe Kunda
|Lisanna
|Carrie Savage
|Macao
|Brian Mathis
|Makarov
|R. Bruce Elliot
|Max
|Eric Cherry
|Mercphobia
|Aaron Campbell
|Mirajane
|Monica Rial
|Romeo
|Lindsay Seidel
|Touka
|Celeste Perez
|Virgo
|Terri Doty
|Wakaba
|Charlie Campbell
|Warren
|Gregory Lush
|Wendy
|Brittney Karbowski
This is the entire Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest English dub cast so far, but should new faces and voices show up then this list will be updated.
You can stream Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest on Crunchyroll now.
Published: Jul 21, 2024 08:05 pm