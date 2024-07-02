Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 163 Release Date & Time

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest continues to roll on and the next stop is the release of Chapter 163. The next addition to this story is right around the corner and so you don’t miss out here’s when Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 163 will release.

Image via Kodansha

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 163 will arrive on July 9, 2024, at 8 am PT. You can read the new chapter via K Manga, through the app and website.

Sadly the K Manga service is not available in all regions, so some fans won’t be able to read this chapter on its release day through legitimate means. Instead, you’ll have to wait for it to arrive physically in the future.

Those who can get access to K Manga will be able to read the chapter for free using the service, but if you need to catch up on what happened beforehand you’ll require a subscription. A K Manga subscription will provide you access to the entire library meaning you can binge through the previous 162 chapters.

Chapters of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest typically are released biweekly, so expect a break week after Chapter 163 finally arrives.

July is set to be the biggest month yet for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest with not just the manga releasing new chapters, but also the anime finally making its highly anticipated debut. The series from J.C. Staff is set to launch on July 7 finally bringing the franchise back to screens and telling this new story to a whole new audience.

As we approach this anime release expect Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest only to get more popular and so there has never been a better time to jump in and enjoy the ride. Of course, for manga fans, the date to note down is July 9 when the next Chapter will arrive.

