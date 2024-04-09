When is Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest Coming Out?

Fairy Tail is coming back with the new anime sequel 100 Year Quest on the horizon. One of the most beloved Shonen anime ever, you don’t want to miss out on Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest so here’s everything we know about when it’s set to arrive.

Image via Kodansha

Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest will arrive in July of 2024. This release timeframe was first confirmed by J.C. Staff, the animation studio bringing this new chapter in the Fairy Tail story to life. Right now there is no exact day that it will land, but expect that news to come in the next few months.

The good news is that there’s still plenty of time to binge through the original Fairy Tail anime and its movies before this sequel series arrives. 100 Year Quest will take place after the events of the original show, but they are connected so you’ll want to have watched the original series first. Think of it like Naruto and Naruto Shippuden.

There are over 300 episodes of the original Fairy Tail anime so you have a lot of ground to cover if you’re new. Fortunately, it’s an easy show to binge, there’s plenty of filler to skip, and again, you do have a few months to catch up. There are only two movies that while canon, are completely optional so don’t feel that you need to add them in if you don’t have the time. It isn’t clear yet exactly how many episodes of 100 Year Quest is going to run.

Once we have an exact date this article will be updated to reflect it so make sure to check back and stay in the loop. Otherwise, get ready for Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest to arrive in July.

