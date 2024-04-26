That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 52 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: The following recap for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 52 contains spoilers.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 52 is out in the wild, and much like a gooey protagonist, it has layers. Look, maybe that concept doesn’t quite work, but the point is that we’re neck-deep in exposition, political machinations, and monsters.

What Happens in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 52?

This season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been very heavy on talking, and this episode is no different. Things kick off with another reminder that the sheer power of Rimuru and his gang is off the scales. It turns out that a bear just covered in swords was in a nearby forest and, despite being an A-Rank threat, was taken down in an instant by Souei, also known as the hot emo ninja Oni.

After that, we’re treated to a little bit of technology talk. Basically every bigwig in the Tempest has been working together to create a self-sustaining anti-magic barrier. It turns out that it works, and it’s thanks to a mix of stone-carved magic circles, and the ability to draw in magicules and use them as fuel whenever there aren’t enough magicules. Given that an anti-magic barrier nearly killed a few of the beloved gang, it’s an odd choice, but this one isn’t meant to weaken the monsters, but stop really dangerous ones from spawning nearby. It’s like putting lots of torches down in Minecraft.

We then get told that Veldora is suffering because he’s suppressing his immense power, and ends up with Diablo as an unlikely ally in that argument. Rimuru decides he needs more time to think about how to deal with that, and then the scene switches back to the HQ of Tempest. Now it’s time for building talk, and Rimuru tasks Geld with building a new castle for Milim to use as a capital. It’s a tall task, but Rimuru believes in him, and if that doesn’t warm your heart, then nothing will.

After a bit more pontificating about what’s happened so far, Rimuru’s mind turns to Hinata, the swordstress who very nearly killed him just before he became a Demon Lord. We all know that she’s working under the instructions of Luminous, the vampiric Demon Lord of the Octagram. It’s probably not going to be long before that comes to light, but it’s all secret for now.

Rimuru then hatches a plan to check into, well, everything really, but specifically the merchants, and then everyone goes on their way with their tasks. That’s not the end though, the end takes us to a meeting being helmed by Hinata herself, and that’s that for That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Episode 52. Action is surely coming, but it’s nice to watch all of the planning too.

And that’s our recap of That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime. If you’re looking for more, here’s the full English voice dub cast.

