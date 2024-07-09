Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian was originally a Japanese light novel series written by SunSunSun and illustrated by Momoco. The series was adapted into a manga in 2022, and recently debuted as an anime series. So, when is the second episode coming out?

When is Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 2 Coming Out?

An anime adaptation of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian was originally announced in March 2023 and scheduled to release in April 2024. Unfortunately, the series was delayed, finally coming out last week on July 3rd. The first season is nine episodes, and will follow a weekly release schedule:

Episode 1 – July 3rd

Episode 2 – July 10th

Episode 3 – July 17th

Episode 4 – July 24th

Episode 5 – July 31st

Episode 6 – August 7th

Episode 7 – August 14th

Episode 8 – August 21st

Episode 9 – August 28th

What is Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian About?

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is a relatable coming-of-age story about Alisa “Alya” Mikhailovna Kujou, who has a Russian father and a Japanese mother. She goes to a high school in Japan where she becomes popular, due largely to her looks.

Due to her mixed lineage, Alya is fluent in both Japanese and Russian, a fact which she uses to full advantage when dealing with the main male protagonist of the story, her classmate Masachika Kuze. Although Alya maintains a cold exterior, she gradually develops feelings for the unmotivated and constantly sleepy Masachika, who she complains about while making flirtatious comments toward him in Russian.

What Alya fails to realize is that Masachika actually does understand her flirtations, having learned Russian from his grandfather. This leads to Kuze developing a dislike toward Alya, as her flirting tends to leave him completely turned off.

Will Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Get a Season 2?

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian has plenty of source material to draw from for a season 2. The interesting dynamic between Alya and Masachika has captivated readers since the original light novels were first released, and there are now eight volumes and a collection of short stories available.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian had an impressive 500,000 copies in print as of April 2022, and has earned quite a bit of recognition, including first place honors at the 2021 Next Light Novel Awards. This means that the anime will likely deliver high quality stories as well, meaning that the series is definitely worth a look.

New episodes of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian are available to stream Wednesdays on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

