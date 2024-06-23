How To Beat Demi-Human Queen Marigga In Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

As you make your way across the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, chances are you may encounter a washed-up ship patrolled by Demi-Humans. This is the home of Demi-Human Queen Marigga. Here’s how you can defeat her easily.

How To Beat Demi-Human Queen Marigga in Elden Ring

Upon arrival at the inlet in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree‘s Cerulean Coast where Demi-Human Queen Marigga makes her home, you should be able to see her in the distance, towering over the other Demi-Humans she keeps for company. While it would be tempting to just run up to her and begin the fight, this is actually the worst thing you could do as she will immediately call the Demi-Humans to sic upon you. While I didn’t get an exact count of them, there were certainly around a dozen, and they will easily overwhelm and kill you.

So before you even think about attacking Demi-Human Queen Marigga, make it a point to sneak around and kill as many Demi-Humans as possible. You can either use throwables to lure them out or you can sneak up on them, but the key is to eliminate them before Marigga sees you. I was personally able to kill about six before she spotted me from a distance, but that was enough to ensure victory.

Like other Demi-Humans, Marigga is a bit of a glass cannon. But while her health is fairly low, she makes up for it with quick attacks that can leave you hurting if you’re not prepared. If you fight her from a distance, she’ll use Glintstone Magic to launch homing attacks at you, while up-close battles will see her use her staff to try and smash you. She also has a scream attack that can stagger you, and she may eventually toss her staff in favor of aggressively slamming her body against you.

Your general strategy to defeat Demi-human Queen Marigga should be to end this fight as quickly as possible before the remaining Demi-Humans swarm you. Because this fight takes place outside, use Torrent to try to kill the remaining Demi-Humans (I was able to kill most of them in 1-2 hits), then focus on Marigga. Because her moves are widely telegraphed due to her size, you should be able to dash out of the way with Torrent before she completes her attack, allowing you to circle back and damage her a little bit. If you’re choosing to fight her without Torrent, rolling into her will have you dodge most of her attacks, but be careful of her scream as it can stagger you.

Last Resorts

If you’re having trouble killing Queen Marigga because of the Demi-Humans, you can summon your Mimic Tear to help. In all likelihood, the Mimic Tear will draw aggro from the Demi-Humans and leave you plenty of time to focus on Marigga. With a strong enough build, she should go down in less than a minute, provided you don’t get swarmed by her.

And that’s how to beat Demi-Human Queen Marigga in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree! Looking to pick more fights? Check out our guide covering how to beat every boss in Elden Ring‘s DLC.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available now.

