What is the Hardest Boss in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC adds a handful of new bosses to Elden Ring, but on a select couple can be called the hardest. Whether you’re just starting out or you want to see where you stack up, I will cover which boss is the most difficult.

Recommended Videos

What is the Most Difficult Boss in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Radahn, Consort of Miquella is the hardest boss in the Shadow of the Erdtre DLC. This is the second phase of the final boss in the Shadow Realm and it’s leagues above all the other bosses. The only one that comes close is Bayle the Dread. What they both have in common is aggressive attack patterns and a ton of area-of-effect attacks. Defense is incredibly difficult in many cases and you will need to be on top of your game.

Depending on your Scadutree Blessing level, the fight can vary in difficulty. For example, I was level 11 out of 20 when I took on Radahn and beat him. It took me more than a few attempts but I was able to pull it off with a respec into the Dark Moon Greatsword. Every other boss before Radahn was taken down in three attempts or less. So even though I was technically under-leveled, the steep change in difficulty was a curveball.

Related: How Elden Ring Stat Caps Work, Explained

When I attempted to fight Bayle the Dread after I defeated Radahn, the fight was almost as difficult for me. However, the difference was my build and simply how much the boss moved. By the time I beat Bayle, I felt I had mastered the fight. In the case of Radahn, I felt as if I had done just enough to scrape by this time around.

Everyone always has their own boss that they consider the most difficult in a FromSoftware game. But those two will be at the top of most lists.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy