How to Beat Promised Consort Radahn in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Once you make it to the end of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring, it’s time to beat the Promised Consort Radahn boss. This guide will cover how you can get through the first phase and also take down the Consort of Miquella.

How to Defeat Promised Consort Radahn in Elden Ring

The Promised Consort Radahn fight is reminiscent of Pontiff Sulyvahn and is incredibly aggressive. When you walk into the area, Radahn will usually charge up his gravity magic and spin toward the entrance. Dodge as soon as he makes it over to you or you will lose most of your health. After dodging the spin, it’s time to get ready for an onslaught of attacks.

Nearly all of Radahn’s attacks are in groups of five or six swings that go from fast to delayed. The main combo will end in a ground slam that has an aftershock. Even after you doidge all of those attacks, you have a couple of seconds to dish out damage before the fight starts again. With the swords, Radahn will do his swings that you should dodge into, or he will do two flips back to back with more slams.

Tips to Beat Promised Consort Radahn in Elden Ring:

Dodge the initial spin attack as the fight begins.

Evade into the boss during the six-attack sword combos.

Try to dodge the purple gravity pull to avoid thorns.

Don’t use more than one or two attacks at a time.

Make use of Spirit Ashes.

Outside of the swords, Radahn has two main Gravity Magic attacks that deal a ton of damage. In the first one, he will fly into the air and surround himself with small meteors. Then they all get tossed at you, followed by another slam. Dodging these is difficult. But if you can get past them, his other Gravity attack pulls you in and summons thorns all around Radahn. This is a real test of dodge discipline and timing.

I used the Dark Moon Greatsword for this fight and I used Spirit Ashes. My goal was to get Promised Consort Radahn to about 60% health so the second phase could start. Considering I was at level 11 for the Scadutree Blessing, I needed any advantage I could get.

How to Beat Radahn, Consort of Miquella in Elden Ring

Radahn, Consort of Miquella has tons of Holy Damage mixed with the attacks from the first phase of the fight. Holy Damage explosions appear everywhere as Miquella attempts to help Radahn win the battle. But they aren’t all as bad as they look. You need to start phase 2 in a circle in the arena until the explosions stop. After that, the real onslaught begins.

Radahn and Miquella will use tons of illusions that don’t actually do much at all. For example, Radahn and Miquella will go in the air and project four slam attacks. You really only need to dodge the last slam, which is the real one. That’s the case for a few different attacks in phase 2 and they all leave trails of Holy Damage.

Simply put, this fight is a test of stamina management and your ability to dodge. I highly recommend using Spirit Ashes to get some of the heat off you, but if you refuse, learning the timing of the Holy attacks will save you. Before you know it, Radahn, Consort of Miquella will be beaten and you knocked a God off the list for Elden Lords.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

