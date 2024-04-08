That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is back, and with new episodes comes new opportunities to wonder where you know those voices from. Well to answer that question we’ve put together a list of the entire English dub cast for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.
All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
Brittney Karbowski as Rimuru Tempest
The most important star of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is Brittney Karbowski who voices the one and only Rimuru Tempest. Karbowski is an industry veteran most known for her roles in Fairy Tail, Food Wars, Soul Eater, and Fullmetal Alchemist.
Mallorie Rodak as Great Sage / Raphael
Raphael’s voice actor Mallorie Rodak has also had a seasoned career in voice acting also working on Fairy Tail alongside shows like Dr. Stone, High School DxD, and recent hits like Goblin Slayer and Frieren.
Chris Rager as Veldora Tempest
Chris Rager might be the most seasoned voice actor working on the English dub of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. His most iconic role is none other than Hercule, or Mr. Satan from the Dragon Ball franchise, but he has also featured in One Piece, and you guessed it, Fairy Tail.
Dawn M. Bennett as Shizue Izawa
Another Dragon Ball alumni from the cast of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is Dawn M. Bennet who voices Shizue Izawa. Alongside Dragon Ball Super you might recognize her voice from shows like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, or Fairy Tail which she also appeared for 62 episodes.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime English Voice Cast
- Alexis Tipton as Hinata Sakaguchi
- Anthony Bowling as Guy Crimson
- Apphia Yu as Ryota Sekiguchi
- Brandon Potter as Vesta
- Brittany Lauda as Kenya Misaki
- Bruce DuBose as Kaijin
- Charles Campbell as Hakurou
- Colleen Clinkerbeard as Myurran
- Daman Mills as Diablo
- David Matranga as Youm
- Emily Neves as Chloe Aubert
- Ian Sinclair as Souei
- Jad Saxton as Ramiris
- John Burgmeier as Clayman
- Justin Briner as Gail Gibson
- Kent Williams as Rigurd
- Kristen McGuire as Milim Nava
- Matt Shipman as Shogo Taguchi
- Michelle Rojas as Shion
- Ricco Fajardo as Benimaru
- Ryan Reynolds as Gobuta
- Sarah Wiedenheft as Alice Rondo
- Tia Ballard as Shuna
- Tyson Rinehart as Ranga