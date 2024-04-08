That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is back, and with new episodes comes new opportunities to wonder where you know those voices from. Well to answer that question we’ve put together a list of the entire English dub cast for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

Recommended Videos

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Image via Crunchyroll

Brittney Karbowski as Rimuru Tempest

The most important star of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is Brittney Karbowski who voices the one and only Rimuru Tempest. Karbowski is an industry veteran most known for her roles in Fairy Tail, Food Wars, Soul Eater, and Fullmetal Alchemist.

Mallorie Rodak as Great Sage / Raphael

Raphael’s voice actor Mallorie Rodak has also had a seasoned career in voice acting also working on Fairy Tail alongside shows like Dr. Stone, High School DxD, and recent hits like Goblin Slayer and Frieren.

Chris Rager as Veldora Tempest

Chris Rager might be the most seasoned voice actor working on the English dub of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. His most iconic role is none other than Hercule, or Mr. Satan from the Dragon Ball franchise, but he has also featured in One Piece, and you guessed it, Fairy Tail.

Dawn M. Bennett as Shizue Izawa

Another Dragon Ball alumni from the cast of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is Dawn M. Bennet who voices Shizue Izawa. Alongside Dragon Ball Super you might recognize her voice from shows like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, or Fairy Tail which she also appeared for 62 episodes.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime English Voice Cast

Alexis Tipton as Hinata Sakaguchi

Anthony Bowling as Guy Crimson

Apphia Yu as Ryota Sekiguchi

Brandon Potter as Vesta

Brittany Lauda as Kenya Misaki

Bruce DuBose as Kaijin

Charles Campbell as Hakurou

Colleen Clinkerbeard as Myurran

Daman Mills as Diablo

David Matranga as Youm

Emily Neves as Chloe Aubert

Ian Sinclair as Souei

Jad Saxton as Ramiris

John Burgmeier as Clayman

Justin Briner as Gail Gibson

Kent Williams as Rigurd

Kristen McGuire as Milim Nava

Matt Shipman as Shogo Taguchi

Michelle Rojas as Shion

Ricco Fajardo as Benimaru

Ryan Reynolds as Gobuta

Sarah Wiedenheft as Alice Rondo

Tia Ballard as Shuna

Tyson Rinehart as Ranga

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more