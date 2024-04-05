Category:
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode Release Dates and Time

There's a lot of new content on the way.
Published: Apr 5, 2024 01:50 am
2024 Is about to become the year of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime with Season 3 right around the corner. Of course, before it arrives you’ll want to know what day and time new episodes are expected, and we’ve got you covered.

When does That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 release?

The first episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will air on April 5 and the rest of the season will follow weekly. This season is set to be two cours meaning you’ve got 24 episodes to enjoy covering as many weeks.

Here is the expected release schedule for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3:

EpisodeDate
Episode 1April 5
Episode 2April 12
Episode 3April 19
Episode 4April 26
Episode 5May 3
Episode 6May 10
Episode 7May 17
Episode 8May 24
Episode 9May 31
Episode 10June 7
Episode 11June 14
Episode 12June 21
Episode 13June 28
Episode 14July 5
Episode 15July 12
Episode 16July 19
Episode 17July 26
Episode 18Aug.2
Episode 19Aug. 9
Episode 20Aug. 16
Episode 21Aug. 23
Episode 22Aug. 30
Episode 23Sept. 6
Episode 24Sept. 13

What time do new episodes of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime release?

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will release new episodes on Fridays at 8:30 am PT. That means you can start your Friday morning with a dose of new anime action before continuing on with your day.

The series is simulcast on Crunchyroll so that will be your go-to place until the season is over. There will be two cours of this show again, as has been the case with past seasons, and each episode should drop at the same time weekly.

If you’re looking for other suggestions while you wait for this new season to arrive why not try out some of our must-watch anime for the spring season?

