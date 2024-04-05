That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode Release Dates and Time

2024 Is about to become the year of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime with Season 3 right around the corner. Of course, before it arrives you’ll want to know what day and time new episodes are expected, and we’ve got you covered.

When does That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 release?

Image via Crunchyroll

The first episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will air on April 5 and the rest of the season will follow weekly. This season is set to be two cours meaning you’ve got 24 episodes to enjoy covering as many weeks.

Here is the expected release schedule for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3:

Episode Date Episode 1 April 5 Episode 2 April 12 Episode 3 April 19 Episode 4 April 26 Episode 5 May 3 Episode 6 May 10 Episode 7 May 17 Episode 8 May 24 Episode 9 May 31 Episode 10 June 7 Episode 11 June 14 Episode 12 June 21 Episode 13 June 28 Episode 14 July 5 Episode 15 July 12 Episode 16 July 19 Episode 17 July 26 Episode 18 Aug.2 Episode 19 Aug. 9 Episode 20 Aug. 16 Episode 21 Aug. 23 Episode 22 Aug. 30 Episode 23 Sept. 6 Episode 24 Sept. 13

What time do new episodes of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime release?

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will release new episodes on Fridays at 8:30 am PT. That means you can start your Friday morning with a dose of new anime action before continuing on with your day.

The series is simulcast on Crunchyroll so that will be your go-to place until the season is over. There will be two cours of this show again, as has been the case with past seasons, and each episode should drop at the same time weekly.

