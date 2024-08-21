Gachiakuta Anime Release Window, Cast, and More

Have you ever dreamed about crawling back from the abyss of hell to change this lousy world? If so, the upcoming anime Gachiakuta may be worth keeping on your radar. Here’s what we know so far about Gachiakuta’s release window and who’s already attached to the project.

Recommended Videos

What the Hell Is Gachiakuta?

Gachiakuta is a manga series that focuses on a young boy named Rudo living in a world ruled by the ultimate caste system. He and the unwealthy stock of his society are deemed “tribesfolk” and exiled from mainstream society. Making matters worse, the elitist literally dump whatever they find undesirable into a hellish pit that includes criminals and the very dregs of society.

After being unjustly accused of murder, Rudo is dumped into The Pit. After vowing revenge on the hated upper class, he discovers his hidden potential and joins a group called the Cleaners. As the name suggests, the group’s mission is to literally clean up society—one vicious battle at a time.

Much of the appeal of Gachiakuta comes from the writing and illustration of Kei Urana. The artwork on the series particularly stands out, as it blends Urana’s work with that of graffiti artist Ando Hideyoshi.

What Do We Know about the Gachiakuta Anime?

Although an anime adaptation of the manga is on the way, there are still very few details. However, we do know that Gachiakuta will be released sometime in 2025. This confirms rumors that have been circulating online since the beginning of the year.

As of now, there have been no announcements regarding the cast of Gachiakuta. But we do know of a few names associated with the upcoming anime. The series will be directed by Fumihiko Suganuma, who promises on the series’ official site to “do my best to deliver 120% of the unique spirit and passion of the manga.” The director will be joined by Hiroshi Seko, who is in charge of the series’ composition. Satoshi Ishino is also listed as the Character Design and Chief Animation Director.

Adding to the excitement is that Studio Bones being in charge of the animation production. This studio is popular among fans of anime for their work on shows like My Hero Academia and Fullmetal Alchemist. Studio Bones is no stranger to bringing exciting fight scenes to life, making them a perfect fit for Gachiakuta.

If you can’t wait until next year for the anime to drop, the first three volumes of the Gachiakuta manga is currently available for purchase on Amazon.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy