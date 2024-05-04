Is There a Dandadan Anime Release Date?

One of the big anime releases in 2024 is Dandadan, based on the ongoing original manga by Yukinobu Tatsu. The first trailer has managed to catch everyone’s attention, but do we know if Dandadan already has a release date?

Dandadan will be released in October 2024. While we don’t know the exact day yet, the last PV released back in March did give us some crumbs of the upcoming anime’s plot, action scenes, and, of course, its OST.

Dandadan follows the story of Momo Ayase, a girl who believes in ghosts but not aliens, and Ken Takakura (better known by Momo as Okarun), who believes in aliens but not ghosts. While trying to prove their own beliefs are correct, a sudden twist of fate confirms the existence of both entities, and Okarun is cursed by the Turbo Granny. He ends up gaining a powerful transformation, but at a heavy cost…

Studio Saru (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Devilman Crybaby, Space Dandy) is producing Dandadan, and it will arrive directly on Crunchyroll with weekly releases as soon as it’s out. The episodes will also be available on Netflix at the same time, so pick your favorite platform to enjoy it. The dubbed version hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but stay tuned for more info on it as the release date for Dandadan approaches.

More info, such as whether the anime will be divided into two cours or how far it will follow the manga’s story (which is currently sitting at 14 volumes with over 150 chapters to adapt), hasn’t been disclosed. There’s a lot of content to adapt, however, so we may even end up seeing a second season if the anime receives the same amount of praise as the manga.

