Is There a Dragon Ball Daima Release Date?

2024 has been a tumultuous year for Dragon Ball fans. After its enormously influential creator Akira Toriyama passed away, the franchise prepares to launch a new anime series, Dragon Ball Daima. With Dragon Ball fans eager for new stories starring Goku, questions surround the release date of Dragon Ball Daima.

At the beginning of 2024, Akio Iyoku, Toriyama’s longtime collaborator, Dragon Ball executive producer, and the President of Capsule Corporation Tokyo, revealed in an interview with the Japanese news outlet Nikkei that Dragon Ball Daima is slated for a Fall 2024 release window. While not providing a specific release date, Dragon Ball Daima is planned to air on Fuji TV in Japan, with details about international broadcast and streaming likely to come as the series nears its release window. Historically, Funimation/Crunchyroll has handled the distribution of various Dragon Ball anime series in North America, and this will presumably be the case for Dragon Ball Daima.

What Is Dragon Ball Daima About?

First announced at New York Comic-Con 2018, Dragon Ball Daima is the sixth anime series based on Toriyama’s iconic Dragon Ball franchise, which began as a manga series in 1984. Though details about the plot remain tightly under wraps, an announcement trailer for the series shows many of Dragon Ball’s fan-favorite characters transformed into children under mysterious circumstances.

Dragon Ball Daima tells a completely original story, separate from Toriyama’s manga, though Toriyama himself was directly involved with the anime series’ production. Initially contributing notes and other advice for the series, Toriyama gradually became heavily involved with the production, developing the story, new characters, and settings, and creating designs for use in the series. It is unknown if Toriyama’s passing has affected the release schedule for Dragon Ball Daima.

