Is Dragon Ball Daima canon? Is it a cannon? Should it take pictures using a Canon? All of these are good questions, but we’re only going to answer the first one because the other two questions are ridiculous, and you know it!

Is Dragon Ball Daima Canon?

Yes. That was easy. That’s the answer, but let’s go into what it actually all means now, shall we? So, first of all, what even is Dragon Ball Daima? Dragon Ball Daima is an upcoming series in the Dragon Ball world written by Akira Toriyama himself and will be about the time Goku and the other Z Fighters got turned into kids by a powerful enemy. For the Dragon Ball GT fans out there, and we salute you, that’s not an unfamiliar concept.

However, this doesn’t take place outside of the Dragon Ball Z timeline but within it. Basically, the very end of Dragon Ball Z is still the end of the Dragon Ball timeline, with Uub being born and fighting Goku for fun. However, there’s a bit before that time skip that has the crew beating up Kid Buu, and it’s after that that not only Dragon Ball Super but also Dragon Ball Daima are set.

Interestingly, Dragon Ball Super is set after Dragon Ball Daima, which means we’re very unlikely to see all of the cool new transformations like Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan God. That’s a shame for fans who love transformations, and statistically speaking, if you’re a Dragon Ball fan, you’re a fan of transformations, but it is what it is.

With regards to how we know it’s canon, and that’s a little odd as there’s no manga representing it, it’s because of a letter penned by the one and only Akira Torimaya himself. Along with explaining that “Daima” is a made-up word that means something like evil, he explains that “I came up with the story and settings, as well as a lot of the designs. I’m actually putting a lot more into this than usual!”

He also states that “things will unfold that close in on the mysteries of the Dragon Ball world. Hope you all enjoy these different-from-usual battles that are cute and powerful!!” It’s interesting that he’s stated that the battles will be different from usual because it suggests something a bit different to the usual approach of “Goku gets hit really hard, gets back up, wins” style of fighting. We’re excited to find out what it all means.

And that’s whether Dragon Ball Daima is canon.