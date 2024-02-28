Category:
Anime & Manga

Is Dragon Ball Daima Canon?

Image of Jason Coles
Jason Coles
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 09:17 am
Akira Toriyama More Involved With Dragon Ball Daima Than Any Show Since 1995

Is Dragon Ball Daima canon? Is it a cannon? Should it take pictures using a Canon? All of these are good questions, but we’re only going to answer the first one because the other two questions are ridiculous, and you know it!

Recommended Videos

Is Dragon Ball Daima Canon?

Vegeta and Goku in Dragon Ball Daima. This image is part of an article about is Dragon Ball Daima canon?

Yes. That was easy. That’s the answer, but let’s go into what it actually all means now, shall we? So, first of all, what even is Dragon Ball Daima? Dragon Ball Daima is an upcoming series in the Dragon Ball world written by Akira Toriyama himself and will be about the time Goku and the other Z Fighters got turned into kids by a powerful enemy. For the Dragon Ball GT fans out there, and we salute you, that’s not an unfamiliar concept.

However, this doesn’t take place outside of the Dragon Ball Z timeline but within it. Basically, the very end of Dragon Ball Z is still the end of the Dragon Ball timeline, with Uub being born and fighting Goku for fun. However, there’s a bit before that time skip that has the crew beating up Kid Buu, and it’s after that that not only Dragon Ball Super but also Dragon Ball Daima are set.

Related: When the Next Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter Releases

Interestingly, Dragon Ball Super is set after Dragon Ball Daima, which means we’re very unlikely to see all of the cool new transformations like Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan God. That’s a shame for fans who love transformations, and statistically speaking, if you’re a Dragon Ball fan, you’re a fan of transformations, but it is what it is.

With regards to how we know it’s canon, and that’s a little odd as there’s no manga representing it, it’s because of a letter penned by the one and only Akira Torimaya himself. Along with explaining that “Daima” is a made-up word that means something like evil, he explains that “I came up with the story and settings, as well as a lot of the designs. I’m actually putting a lot more into this than usual!”

He also states that “things will unfold that close in on the mysteries of the Dragon Ball world. Hope you all enjoy these different-from-usual battles that are cute and powerful!!” It’s interesting that he’s stated that the battles will be different from usual because it suggests something a bit different to the usual approach of “Goku gets hit really hard, gets back up, wins” style of fighting. We’re excited to find out what it all means.

And that’s whether Dragon Ball Daima is canon.

Post Tag:
Dragon Ball
Dragon Ball Daima
related content
Read Article Will Dragon Ball Super Ever Come Back?
Goku in Dragon Ball Super.
Category:
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Will Dragon Ball Super Ever Come Back?
Jason Coles Jason Coles Feb 26, 2024
Read Article When the Next Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter Releases
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero English trailer Crunchyroll Toei Animation release date summer 2022 North America subtitles dub Gohan Piccolo Potential Unleashed Mystic
Category:
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
When the Next Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter Releases
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Next Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Manga Chapter Release Date
Yuji holds up his hand
Category:
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Next Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Manga Chapter Release Date
Sam Stone Sam Stone Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Will Dragon Ball Super Ever Come Back?
Goku in Dragon Ball Super.
Category:
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Will Dragon Ball Super Ever Come Back?
Jason Coles Jason Coles Feb 26, 2024
Read Article When the Next Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter Releases
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero English trailer Crunchyroll Toei Animation release date summer 2022 North America subtitles dub Gohan Piccolo Potential Unleashed Mystic
Category:
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
When the Next Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter Releases
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Next Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Manga Chapter Release Date
Yuji holds up his hand
Category:
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Next Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Manga Chapter Release Date
Sam Stone Sam Stone Feb 22, 2024
Author
Jason Coles
Jason has been writing for over four years now, and in that time has wracked up over 50 bylines. Alongside that, he ran The Indie Game Website for a couple of years, and can be regularly found freelancing for websites like IGN, Eurogamer, Dicebreaker, and more. Alongside loving gaming, he also writes about fitness content as he's a qualified personal trainer.