The roster of the upcoming Dragon Ball game, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, is impressive, to say the least. However, one of the latest additions to the game has the Internet buzzing. Dragon Ball fans can’t contain their excitement over Sparking Zero‘s one-armed Gohan.

Recommended Videos

Shared on X by user SLOplays, screenshots from V-Jump magazine confirm several new characters joining Sparking Zero, including Beerus, Whis, Videl, Trunks (Sword), and, most notably, Gohan (Adult). Now, Future Gohan’s inclusion shouldn’t be a major surprise, as he’s a vital part of Dragon Ball canon, being the one to train Future Trunks prior to him traveling back in time to fight the Androids. What has fans jumping up and down, though, is the fact that Gohan is missing an arm.

During his battle with the Androids in the future, Gohan loses an arm protecting Trunks, leading to one of the most unique character designs in all of Dragon Ball. But despite Future Gohan making appearances in games like Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, he’s almost always had both arms. Things are going to change in Sparking Zero, however, and eager gamers couldn’t be more excited.

Related: Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO Trailer Pits Strength Against Speed

FUTURE GOHAN HAS ONLY 1 ARM IN SPARKING ZERO WE ARE SO BACK BRUH pic.twitter.com/cgiPGJtiFh — SLO (@SLOplays) April 16, 2024

Most fans are excited to try out Future Gohan’s moveset. “NAH FOR REAL?” said X user MerrakySimo. “IM ABOUT TO ABSOLUTELY ONE ARM KAMEHAMEHA EVERYBODY.”

Others are feeling a bit guilty about celebrating such a dark chapter in Gohan’s life. “Only a Dragon Ball game could have me truly celebrating the loss of a great man’s limb,” said SIaybix on X.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero doesn’t have a release date, but it’s expected sometime late in 2024 or early in 2025. That means it won’t be much longer before Future Gohan is able to get his revenge on the Androids.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more