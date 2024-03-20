Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO Trailer Pits Strength Against Speed

The point of playing a Dragon Ball game is to settle long-standing debates, such as Goku vs. Vegeta. However, the roster of the series’ latest game, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, sets the stage for some fun matchups, and its latest trailer wants to show them off.

Pitting speed against strength, the newest Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO trailer reveals 11 new characters coming to the game: Super Trunks, Dyspo, Kakunsa, Master Roshi (Max Power), Nappa, Burter, Toppo, Jeice, Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk), Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power), and Hit. They’ve all got some sweet moves for players to try out in battle, which you can check out below via Hype on X:

Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO Trailer 3: Power vs Speed pic.twitter.com/1CaTGG7BC5 — Hype (@DbsHype) March 20, 2024

Each one of the battles in the trailer has caught the attention of fans of the franchise, but the most notable is definitely Kale vs. Broly. Hailing from Universe 6, Kale is one of the Legendary Super Saiyans, which only appear every 1,000 years. Broly, of course, is the Legendary Super Saiyan of Universe 7, so this matchup has been one fans have been dreaming of for quite some time. There’s also plenty of excitement for fans of the Ginyu Force and Pride Troopers, as both of the groups will be well represented in the upcoming title.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when gamers can expect to play as their favorite character because Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO currently does not have a release date. It’s expected sometime in late 2024 or early 2025, but an exact date has yet to be confirmed. Whenever it does hit shelves, however, it’s sure to feature a tribute to Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, who recently passed away at the age of 68.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.