Dragon Ball Super’s English Team Shares Tribute to Akira Toriyama

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1, 2024, at the age of 68, and now the team behind the Dragon Ball Super manga’s English language translation has shared a tribute to the mangaka.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103, which deals with the aftermath of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, features a message at the end from “The English Language Team Dragon Ball Super” that reads, We’re all deeply saddened by the news of Toriyama sensei’s passing. His work is an inspiration to all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all the fans who were touched by his work.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 is billed as being written by Akira Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotarou. Caleb Cook translated the latest installment of the series, with Brandon Bovia lettering. While the manga does align quite a bit with the anime, there are a fair number of places where the plot diverges, and there are entire storylines that may never make it into the anime.

The Dragon Ball franchise started in 1984 with the original manga of the same name. That manga was later adapted into an anime that gave way to such sequels and spin-offs as Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Super, and, in the future, Dragon Ball Daima, which Toriyama was heavily involved with. Outside of the manga and anime, the Dragon Ball franchise has made its way into virtually every medium, including but not limited to video games, trading card games, and action figures.

At the time of writing, MANGA Plus still has Dragon Ball Super Chapter 104 slated to release on May 20. It’s unclear at this time if that will change, but if it does, we regularly update a release schedule for the manga here.