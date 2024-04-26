Is There A Demon Slayer Season 5 Release Date On Netflix?

Does Demon Slayer Season 5 have a release date on Netflix yet? If you’re a fan of what is unarguably one of the most beautiful anime around, then you’ll want to know when the next season is and, ideally, also want us to make that tomorrow for you. We can’t change it, but here’s what is known.

As it stands, there’s no release date for Demon Slayer Season 5, on Netflix or otherwise. To be fair to, well, everyone, Demon Slayer Season 4 hasn’t actually started airing yet, and will hit Crunchyroll on May 12. There’s no actual word on when that’s going to hit Netflix either, which is a little disconcerting, although it’s worth noting that Netflix seems content to just get some anime a while after they’ve aired, so it could be that we get one further down the line.

With Season 5 likely being the final season of Demon Slayer, at least based on the manga arcs and the general assumptions around what’s going to happen in Season 4, there’s definitely a lot of excitement around the rest of the show’s release schedule. Season 4 is set to continue along the Hashira Training Arc, and the rest of the manga should come to bear in Season 5.

How long that’ll take them to actually hit Netflix is impossible to say. We’d assume that the final season of Demon Slayer would start releasing within the next two years or so, depending on how much of a priority it is, but that says nothing about the Netflix release specifically. If we were to make an educated guess, we’d imagine it’ll be three or more years until the last season of Demon Slayer hits Netflix, but it’s worth noting that there’s literally no information on this, so we’re just spitballing.

Demon Slayer is available to watch online now.

