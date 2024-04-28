Manor Lords Reaches Massive All-Time Player Peak & Day One Sales Pass a Million Copies

Manor Lords has hit the city builder scene with a bang, boasting impressive day-one sales and record-breaking concurrent player numbers on Steam. Publisher Hooded Horse revealed on Saturday that the medieval strategy title has already sold over a million copies and crossed a 170k player peak in just 24 hours.

Recommended Videos

Since yesterday's launch Manor Lords has already sold over 1 million copies & hit a peak Steam concurrent player count of 170k – highest ever for a city builder (or for other different genres like GSG/4x/colony sim). Congrats @LordsManor, we're honored to serve as your publisher! pic.twitter.com/559uGRp1NO — Hooded Horse (@HoodedHorseInc) April 27, 2024

More than a million day-one sales is definitely an excellent achievement, but it’s the game’s concurrent player count that has caught the attention of both Manor Lords fans and the wider city-builder fanbase. According to Hooded Horse, no other game in the city builder, grand strategy, 4x, or colony sim genre has crossed a peak of 170k concurrent players on Steam. At time of writing, Manor Lords is comfortably sitting at a 173k 24-hour peak on SteamDB, in the company of popular games like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, PUBG, and Fallout 4.

As X user CapCorgi aptly put it, we “love to see a good indie game win.” News of these achievements has yielded a healthy amount of fan celebrations, from several fire emojis to players commenting that it’s well-deserved.

Who Developed Manor Lords?

So, who developed this impressive title? We owe this hit to developer Slavic Magic, also known as Greg Styczeń, the creator and solo developer of the game. As Manor Lords continues to smash its player count, Slavic Magic is hard at work, gathering and listening to feedback. As it’s still under development, there are plenty of bug fixes planned for its upcoming patch, including the pervasive homelessness bugs that have stumped much of the player base.

It’s safe to say Manor Lords is yet another major Early Access hit of 2024, joining the likes of Palworld, which burst onto the scene early this year. With over 15,000 Steam reviews, player reception is already “Very Positive,” praising the game’s aesthetic, settlement mechanics, and epic battles.

Manor Lords is currently available in Early Access on Steam and PC Game Pass. For tips and tricks, check out our comprehensive farming guide.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more