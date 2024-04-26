Manor Lords Farming Guide: All Crops & How to Farm

Farming is the key to feeding the settlement in Manor Lords. Players must invest manpower and time into fields spread across their territory to ensure they flourish. Below is everything to know about farming and how to get every crop type.

How To Farm in Manor Lords

To farm in Manor Lords, players must build the Farmhouse and Field. When first getting started, there will only be enough people in the settlement for one Field. However, setting up multiple Fields is a must for success as the population increases.

A Field costs nothing to build. A Farmhouse costs 3 Wood.

How To Plant Crops in Manor Lords

Once the Farmhouse is built and the Field is ready, players will need to click on the desired Field and set the Crop Type from the dropdown menu. Once the desired crop is set, it will go through four phases: Plowing, Sowing, Growing, and Harvesting. The harvested goods are brought to the farmhouse for processing.

Fields can have a priority set. These fields will be tended before others. For example, if players desperately need wheat, setting the Field Priority to High will help that wheat process quickly.

All Crop Types in Manor Lords

Players can plant Wheat, Barely, and Flax in their fields. Below is what these crops are used for.

Wheat – Processed into Grain at the Farmhouse, Flour at the Windmill, and Bread at the Bakery and Communal Oven.

– Processed into Grain at the Farmhouse, Flour at the Windmill, and Bread at the Bakery and Communal Oven. Flax – Made into Linen at the Weaver Workshop

– Made into Linen at the Weaver Workshop Barley – a food resource

How To Get Vegetables in Manor Lords

While the fields are used for major resources, players won’t be planting carrots or potatoes in them. Instead, a Vegetable Garden must be planted to obtain generic vegetables. These are a food resource that can be used to feed the settlement.

Additionally, the Orchard is used to obtain apples. These are another generic food item that will keep your city fed while conquering kingdoms in Manor Lords.

