Best Ames 85 Loadout in Black Ops 6

The Ames 85 is already one of the strongest weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and it could easily become a competitive assault rifle option. This loadout guide will ensure that this new version of the Krig can instantly erase other players anywhere on the map.
Best Ames 85 Loadout in BO6
Attachments are mostly positive, and for the Ames 85, we simply want to boost what the weapon already excels in. Our attachments should increase the effective range, the overall accuracy, and the ADS speed for each encounter. With all of the pieces put together, the Ames becomes a dangerous tool at any distance. Versatility is the name of the game.
You can see the best loadout for the Ames 85 in BO6 below:
- Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
- Stock: Balanced Stock
- Optic: Merlin Mini
There are a couple of changes you can make to the build over time as you get accustomed to the weapon. In general, the muzzle is better for vertical control, but the underbarrel slot can help even out the horizontal recoil if you prefer that. And if you want some extra firepower, try the Rapid Fire mod. Otherwise, it’s hard to mess this weapon up because of how strong the stats are by default.
Best Class for the Ames 85 in BO6
With all of the attachments in order for the Ames, the next step is to get the full class in order. Below you can find all the perks you need, along with equipment and a Field Upgrade to finish it all off.
Perks
- Perk 1: Ghost
- Perk 2: Dexterity
- Perk 3: Double Time
Field Upgrades
- Trophy System
Equipment
- Stim Shot
- Frag
Secondary
- GS45
Like the loadout, there are some areas of the class that you can rearrange as you see fit, but this is a fantastic build to get your Multiplayer matches going. If you get sick of the AR gameplay though, the Jackal PDW might be the way to go.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available to play on October 25.
Published: Aug 30, 2024 10:23 pm