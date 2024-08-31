Image Credit: Bethesda
Ames 85 inspect in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Guides
Video Games

Best Ames 85 Loadout in Black Ops 6

The Krig is back.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 10:23 pm

The Ames 85 is already one of the strongest weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and it could easily become a competitive assault rifle option. This loadout guide will ensure that this new version of the Krig can instantly erase other players anywhere on the map.

Best Ames 85 Loadout in BO6

Attachments are mostly positive, and for the Ames 85, we simply want to boost what the weapon already excels in. Our attachments should increase the effective range, the overall accuracy, and the ADS speed for each encounter. With all of the pieces put together, the Ames becomes a dangerous tool at any distance. Versatility is the name of the game.

You can see the best loadout for the Ames 85 in BO6 below:

  • Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
  • Muzzle: Compensator
  • Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
  • Stock: Balanced Stock
  • Optic: Merlin Mini
Ames 85 class setup in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

There are a couple of changes you can make to the build over time as you get accustomed to the weapon. In general, the muzzle is better for vertical control, but the underbarrel slot can help even out the horizontal recoil if you prefer that. And if you want some extra firepower, try the Rapid Fire mod. Otherwise, it’s hard to mess this weapon up because of how strong the stats are by default.

Best Class for the Ames 85 in BO6

With all of the attachments in order for the Ames, the next step is to get the full class in order. Below you can find all the perks you need, along with equipment and a Field Upgrade to finish it all off.

Perks

  • Perk 1: Ghost
  • Perk 2: Dexterity
  • Perk 3: Double Time

Field Upgrades

  • Trophy System

Equipment

  • Stim Shot
  • Frag

Secondary

  • GS45

Like the loadout, there are some areas of the class that you can rearrange as you see fit, but this is a fantastic build to get your Multiplayer matches going. If you get sick of the AR gameplay though, the Jackal PDW might be the way to go.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available to play on October 25.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz is a Staff Writer at The Escapist, where he helps lead the team's guides coverage of FPS and action games such as Call of Duty, Elden Ring, Diablo 4, and Black Myth: Wukong. He has a Bachelor's in Writing and has worked as a video game journalist for four years, having written and edited for such prominent outlets as Prima Games, Screen Rant, Sportskeeda, GINX TV, and Gfinity. His work has been read by millions of people, and his expertise has helped them better understand and complete video games.