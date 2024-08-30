Best Jackal PDW Loadout in Black Ops 6

The Jackal PDW is a fast-firing submachine gun that’s a mix between the Saug 9mm and AK-74u in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. It’s certainly an SMG worth using in BO6 multiplayer, but only if you equip the Jackal PDW with the right loadout.

Best Jackal PDW Loadout in BO6

If you pre-ordered the Vault Edition of BO6, then you might instantly be inclined to equip the Jackal PDW on one of your loadouts. The Vault Edition comes with an incredible blueprint for the SMG, but the attachments on the blueprint aren’t exactly the best in-slot options. With the correct attachments, the Jackal PDW kills quicker, moves faster, and has less recoil when firing.

You can see the best loadout for the Jackal PDW in BO6 below:

Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Ranger Foregrip

: Ranger Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag I

: Extended Mag I Rear Grip : CQB Grip

: CQB Grip Stock: No Stock

The loadout for the Jackal PDW in BO6. Screenshot by The Escapist

This is a straightforward loadout for the Jackal PDW, but it excels in just about every situation. You have some recoil control on the Ranger Foregrip, which also adds movement speed, along with pure mobility from the CQB Grip. Damage range is increased with the Long Barrel and No Stock improves your overall strafing ability and movement. It’s worth noting that I would likely change out the Extended Mag I attachment for Rapid Fire under “Fire Mods,” but that attachment is untested at this point.

Best Class For the Jackal PDW in BO6

Once you have set the right attachments on your Jackal PDW loadout, it’s time to select the rest of the class. The recommended perks, Field Upgrade, equipment, and secondary weapon for the SMG are viewable below:

Perks

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Dexterity

Perk 3: Double Time

Field Upgrade

Trophy System

Equipment

Stim Shot

Semtex

Secondary Weapon

9mm PM

With everything on the class equipped, your Jackal PDW is ready to head into a multiplayer match in BO6. Remember to keep engagements tight, as the SMG excels at close range and might falter against assault rifles, such as the XM4, at longer ranges.

Black Ops 6 is available to play on October 25.

