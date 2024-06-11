All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (BO6)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (BO6) is officially on the market, and you’re able to pre-order one of a few different editions of the game. As always, there are different pre-order rewards as well as substantial differences in the various editions available for purchase.
All Editions of BO6
For starters, there are three different editions you can purchase in BO6: the Standard, Cross-Gen, and Vault Edition. I went over what each edition comes with and their prices in a previous guide, but here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting:
Standard/Cross-Gen Edition – $70
- Base game of Black Ops 6
- Cross-Generation compatibility (Cross-Gen Edition only)
- Woods Operator Pack
Vault Edition – $100
- Base game of Black Ops 6
- Cross-Generation compatibility
- Woods Operator Pack
- Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack
- GobbleGum Pack for Zombies
- Mastercraft Weapon Bundle
- Free BlackCell Battle Pass for Season 1
Pre-Order Bonuses for BO6
Now that you know the differences between each edition, let’s go over what you receive for pre-ordering them.
Pre-ordering any edition of the game grants you access to the closed beta of BO6. This beta takes place one week before the open beta, giving you an extra three or four days of playtime compared to those who just participate in the open portion. We don’t have an official date for the beta yet, but it’s likely arriving in late August.
Moving on, pre-ordering any edition of the game also grants you access to the Woods Operator Pack. You can use these three Operator skins for Woods in MW3 and Warzone, but they will also transfer over to BO6 when it launches on Oct. 25.
Finally, here’s a list of the pre-order bonuses from the Vault Edition (the Standard/Cross-Gen Editions have no additional bonuses):
- Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack
- GobbleGum Pack for Zombies
- Mastercraft Weapon Bundle
Vault Edition owners also receive the Season 1 BlackCell Battle Pass, but that’s not a pre-order-only bonus. You can upgrade to the Vault Edition after BO6 has launched and still gain access to the free version of the Battle Pass in Season 1. Additional pre-order bonuses may be added down the line, but this is what’s currently on offer in BO6.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases on Oct. 25.