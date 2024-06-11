All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (BO6)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (BO6) is officially on the market, and you’re able to pre-order one of a few different editions of the game. As always, there are different pre-order rewards as well as substantial differences in the various editions available for purchase.

Recommended Videos

All Editions of BO6

For starters, there are three different editions you can purchase in BO6: the Standard, Cross-Gen, and Vault Edition. I went over what each edition comes with and their prices in a previous guide, but here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting:

Standard/Cross-Gen Edition – $70

Base game of Black Ops 6

Cross-Generation compatibility (Cross-Gen Edition only)

Woods Operator Pack

Vault Edition – $100

Base game of Black Ops 6

Cross-Generation compatibility

Woods Operator Pack

Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack

GobbleGum Pack for Zombies

Mastercraft Weapon Bundle

Free BlackCell Battle Pass for Season 1

The Vault Edition contents. Image via Activision

Related: Is Black Ops 6 Coming to PS4 & Xbox One? Answered

Pre-Order Bonuses for BO6

Now that you know the differences between each edition, let’s go over what you receive for pre-ordering them.

Pre-ordering any edition of the game grants you access to the closed beta of BO6. This beta takes place one week before the open beta, giving you an extra three or four days of playtime compared to those who just participate in the open portion. We don’t have an official date for the beta yet, but it’s likely arriving in late August.

Moving on, pre-ordering any edition of the game also grants you access to the Woods Operator Pack. You can use these three Operator skins for Woods in MW3 and Warzone, but they will also transfer over to BO6 when it launches on Oct. 25.

The Woods Operator Pack. Image via Activision

Finally, here’s a list of the pre-order bonuses from the Vault Edition (the Standard/Cross-Gen Editions have no additional bonuses):

Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack

GobbleGum Pack for Zombies

Mastercraft Weapon Bundle

Vault Edition owners also receive the Season 1 BlackCell Battle Pass, but that’s not a pre-order-only bonus. You can upgrade to the Vault Edition after BO6 has launched and still gain access to the free version of the Battle Pass in Season 1. Additional pre-order bonuses may be added down the line, but this is what’s currently on offer in BO6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases on Oct. 25.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy