Is Black Ops 6 Coming to PS4 & Xbox One?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been formally announced. While many details of the game were unveiled, some players are left with a few burning questions. One of those questions is regarding Black Ops 6’s availability on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Will Black Ops 6 be on PS4 and Xbox One?

Fortunately for all players who have yet to make the switch to the new-generation consoles, Black Ops 6 is officially coming to PS4 and Xbox One on day one. It’s a puzzling decision from a technological standpoint, as last-gen ports can’t run advanced graphics. The PS4 and Xbox One are over a decade old at this point, so they may have a difficult time keeping up with modern graphics and current technology.

Image via Activision

However, Activision likely sees that tens of millions of players are still on the last-gen consoles every month and still want to tap into that market. If you decide to buy BO6 on PS4 or Xbox One, it’s unclear what kind of performance you’ll get. The base models of the consoles might not be able to meet a consistent 60 frames per second, but the PS4 Pro should be able to reach that number at 1080p.

The last-gen consoles will also receive all the regular updates in BO6 and access to the seasonal content that comes down the pipeline. You can play the closed and open betas for BO6 when they come out, as well as take part in any early access events.

While last-gen console players are safe in 2024, 2025 could be the year Activision finally cuts off production for the systems. We’ll have to wait and see if that comes to pass, but for now BO6 will be fully accessible on PS4 and Xbox One on launch day.

Black Ops 6 will be available on October 25.

