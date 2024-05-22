Mount Rushmore in the teaser of Black Ops 6.
Category:
News
Video Games

Call of Duty Teases Black Ops 6 With Cryptic Video

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 22, 2024 12:04 pm

Ubisoft’s new title, XDefiant, just launched and is looking to break into the FPS space that’s dominated by Call of Duty. However, CoD wants everyone to remember who’s king, dropping a cryptic teaser for the upcoming Black Ops 6.

Recommended Videos

Rumors have been ranging online for months, with leakers dropping more and more information about the next installment in the CoD franchise. The team behind the game is finally ready to take control of the narrative, however, and they’re not holding back. You can check out the teaser for Black Ops 6 below:

The Black Ops 6 clip opens with a group of people entering a closed area in the dead of night. It appears they’re looking to make a statement, and that’s confirmed when Mount Rushmore is shown with signs on it that read “The Truth Lies” alongside a symbol. If it wasn’t obvious, this is confirmation that the Black Ops franchise is returning to its conspiracy roots.

A website has also been launched that allows curious gamers to interact with a TV that plays the clip. There’s not much to do outside of just pausing the video, but the channels do change, and there are only six of them.

Related: Best DG-58 LSW Loadout in MW3 Season 3

The next Black Ops game will be the first since Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in 2020. But despite all the hype surrounding Black Ops 6, there’s still work to be done in Modern Warfare 3, which is preparing to enter its fourth season. New modes, skins, and guns are on the way, including the Kar98k, one of the most iconic guns in the franchise.

Black Ops 6 is set to release later this year. If you’re interested in more CoD content, here’s how to play the Black Ops games in order.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Artist Turns Elden Ring & Dark Souls Characters Into Iconic Pokemon
pokemon elden ring art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Artist Turns Elden Ring & Dark Souls Characters Into Iconic Pokemon
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 22, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact Increases Maximum Resin Cap for the First Time in Years
Genshin 4.6 Livestream Featured
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Genshin Impact Increases Maximum Resin Cap for the First Time in Years
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 22, 2024
Read Article X-Men Producer in Talks to Relaunch Star Trek Movie Franchise
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
X-Men Producer in Talks to Relaunch Star Trek Movie Franchise
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Artist Turns Elden Ring & Dark Souls Characters Into Iconic Pokemon
pokemon elden ring art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Artist Turns Elden Ring & Dark Souls Characters Into Iconic Pokemon
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 22, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact Increases Maximum Resin Cap for the First Time in Years
Genshin 4.6 Livestream Featured
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Genshin Impact Increases Maximum Resin Cap for the First Time in Years
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 22, 2024
Read Article X-Men Producer in Talks to Relaunch Star Trek Movie Franchise
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
X-Men Producer in Talks to Relaunch Star Trek Movie Franchise
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak May 21, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67