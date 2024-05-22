Call of Duty Teases Black Ops 6 With Cryptic Video

Ubisoft’s new title, XDefiant, just launched and is looking to break into the FPS space that’s dominated by Call of Duty. However, CoD wants everyone to remember who’s king, dropping a cryptic teaser for the upcoming Black Ops 6.

Rumors have been ranging online for months, with leakers dropping more and more information about the next installment in the CoD franchise. The team behind the game is finally ready to take control of the narrative, however, and they’re not holding back. You can check out the teaser for Black Ops 6 below:

BREAKING: The first Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 teaser is here 👀



New website found: https://t.co/8B9C5QIKur pic.twitter.com/JcW4mhTHDh — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 22, 2024

The Black Ops 6 clip opens with a group of people entering a closed area in the dead of night. It appears they’re looking to make a statement, and that’s confirmed when Mount Rushmore is shown with signs on it that read “The Truth Lies” alongside a symbol. If it wasn’t obvious, this is confirmation that the Black Ops franchise is returning to its conspiracy roots.

A website has also been launched that allows curious gamers to interact with a TV that plays the clip. There’s not much to do outside of just pausing the video, but the channels do change, and there are only six of them.

The next Black Ops game will be the first since Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in 2020. But despite all the hype surrounding Black Ops 6, there’s still work to be done in Modern Warfare 3, which is preparing to enter its fourth season. New modes, skins, and guns are on the way, including the Kar98k, one of the most iconic guns in the franchise.

Black Ops 6 is set to release later this year. If you’re interested in more CoD content, here’s how to play the Black Ops games in order.

