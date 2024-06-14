Fortnite is offering some easy XP while also honoring a legend. As part of the Metallica collab, a new quest is active in Battle Royale, but it’s not easy to figure out. Here’s how to complete the secret Metallica quest in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Completing the Secret Metallica Quest in Fortnite

The quest offers 10,000 XP to players brave enough to seek it out, and the word brave is key because it involves heading to one of the most dangerous spots on the map: the floating island. With the Metallica collab in full wing, the island that spawns after the third circle closes in every Battle Royale game has a new look, featuring massive holograms of the band’s members. It’s hard to miss, but getting the challenge done isn’t as simple as landing on the location.

After arriving on the island, players must find the opening with the “Gutbombs Tasteland” sign on it. Head inside and locate the couch with the poster behind it that reads “Cliff ‘Em All.” Visiting this spot will complete the secret challenge and dish out 10,000 XP.

Who Is the Secret Metallica Quest in Fortnite Honoring?

“Cliff ‘Em All” is a shoutout to one of Metallica’s original members, Cliff Burton. He tragically passed away in 1986, and Metallica released a compilation the next year titled Cliff ‘Em All to honor their late friend. The image of the hands is also notable, as it’s an iconic pose Burton would use from time to time. So, while Fortnite is showing love to present-day Metallica, the game is also making sure to honor the past.

And that’s how to complete the secret Metallica quest in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

