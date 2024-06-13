A new Mythic is available in Fortnite, and just about every player is going to want to get their hands on it. However, knowing where to look will give you a leg up on the competition. Here are all the Ride the Lightning guitar Mythic locations in Fortnite Chapter 5.

All Ride the Lightning Guitar Mythic Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5

The Ride the Lightning Mythic is available in Chests and as floor loot in Battle Royale. However, there are a few guaranteed spawn points that will allow you to grab the item as soon as you drop to complete challenges or prepare to take out the competition. Here’s where to find the Ride the Lightning mythic in Fortnite:

Lavish Lair

Reckless Railways

Restored Reels

Nitrodome

Mount Olympus

Brutal Beachhead

North of Redline Rig

South of Grand Glacier

How to Use the Ride the Lightning Mythic

Of course, whenever a new item enters the game, it feels like the entire lobby is after it, and that’s sure to be the case for the Ride the Lightning Mythic. It works a lot like the Wings of Icarus, shooting players into the sky to help avoid enemies. It also allows you to attack from above and hit when the other team isn’t expecting it.

With vehicles being such a problem this in Chapter 5, Season 3, it’s good to have an item in the game that allows for a quick escape. Sure, it’s probably going to lose you a few kills as the season goes on, but that’s a small price to pay for bringing balance back to Fortnite.

And those are all the locations of the Ride the Lightning guitar mythic in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

