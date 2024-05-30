Fortnite Players Divided Over First Chapter 5 Season 3 Balance Patch

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has been divisive from the start, which was to be expected with the number of outlandish changes Epic Games made to the battle royale. From the Boom Bolt to Grenade launcher Turrets, a balance patch was a given with how chaotic the new season has been.

Fortnite Balance Patch Divides Players

The new Hotfix is out, here are specifics:



– Boom Bolt now does 3.7x damage to cars (previously 3.0x)

– Nitro Gauntlets take an extra 3 seconds to recharge per charge

– Vehicle Turrets get less of a boost to firerate when the car is affected by Nitro (1.25x instead of 1.5x)

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 balance hotfix dropped around 2 PM EST on May 30, and, as outlined above, it nerfed quite a few of the new mechanics. According to iFireMonkey, the hotfix nerfed Nitro Gauntlets, Grenade Launchers, Machine Guns, and a few aspects of the game relating to the new Nitro Boost.

If you’ve paid attention to Fortnite streamers since the start of the season, they’ve had a lot to say about these mechanics. Ninja, in particular, has posted several clips utilizing or being abused by the new turrets. The Grenade Launcher has been the center of a lot of controversy during season 3, as it tears through builds and players like they’re a wet napkin.

Having a blast this morning playing the new Fortnite Season! #HavingAGoodTime pic.twitter.com/dBxodQ78lF — Ninja (@Ninja) May 29, 2024

Hotfixes like this usually fly under the radar, but players have formed strong opinions on the changes because of how dynamic the season has been. Several players call the hotfix a “w update” as they claim the explosive nature of the new mechanics has made this season “unplayable.”

However, another faction of players is lamenting the changes and claims Epic Games is pandering to the “crying tryhards.” A few have gone as far as to say the adjustments to said features are “ruining the season” and that the hotfix makes the new content less impactful.

No update is perfect, and Epic Games has a history of implementing new “overpowered” weapons and concepts in Fortnite only to revert them shortly after (I’m looking at you, giant sword). While it would be impossible for Epic Games to please everyone, players are left to trust that the developers are working to ensure the longevity of their game and interest in the season.

