All Oasis Pool Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

As we enter June in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, there have been a bunch of Oasis Pool locations added to the map. To help you complete your challenges, I’ll cover all the possible locations for the pools and how they work.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: All Oasis Pool Locations

There are five different Oasis Pool locations and they are all on the southern side of the map. As the name suggests, these pools are found in the desert, which is new in Season 3. They are all tied to a body of water in the desert, but their color makes them stick out. Keep your eyes peeled for water that has a light blue glow. All the locations can be found below.

Southwest of the Nitrodome under the main bridge.

Directly east of the Nitrodome near the train tracks.

In between Brutal Beachhead and the Redline Rig.

Southeast of the Redline Rig.

Southwest of Mount Olympus at the end of the river.

All the Oasis Pools were added to the map with the Week 3 challenges. The challenges won’t give you exact locations for the pools, which is what makes the task more difficult. However, the main task is simple; you just need to recover health or gain shields while in the pool. It’s a slow process but you gain one shield or HP per second. So make sure you’re safe and have an escape plan while you’re in the water.

After the Weekly Challenges are complete, you can continue to use the Oasis Pools around the map. They’re a free source of health and shields if you have the time to sit around. Because there are five on the map, there is a good chance you can find an empty one as well. Just sit back and enjoy the water in the hot desert away from all those vehicles.

Fortnite is available now on PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation.

