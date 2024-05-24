Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 All Weekly Quests & Rewards

Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked offers a brand new Battle Pass with some pretty awesome crossover skins you won’t want to miss, and the best way to climb those tiers is by completing weekly quests. Here is every weekly quest from Fortnite Season 3.

Week 0 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Quest Reward Fully refuel or repair a vehicle 10k XP Deal 250 explosive damage to opponents 10k XP Visit Redline Rig, Brutal Beachhead, and Nitrodome 10k XP Destroy 150 objects while in a vehicle 10k XP Travel 2,000 meters while boosting 10k XP Get in 3 different types of vehicles in a single match 10k XP Collect 500 amm from eliminated players 10k XP

Week 1 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Quest Reward Restore 300 health or gain shields with Slurp Cactus 10k XP Eliminate 3 players using a weapon with a scope mod 10k XP Deal 400 damage to opponents with Nitro Fists 10k XP Defeat Megalo Don, The Machinist, or Ringmaster Scarr 10k XP Enter a car from the roof 10k XP Deal 500 damage to opponents with vehicles 10k XP Get 60 seconds of air in a vehicle 10k XP

Week 2 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Quest Reward Travel 400 meters over water while infused with Nitro 10k XP Deal 500 damage to players with pistols 10k XP Recover 150 health or gain shields in an Oasis Pool 10k XP Drive or ride in Megalo Don’s Behemoth, The Machinist’s Lockjaw, Rinmaster’s Lockjaw, or War Bus 10k XP Mode a vehicle with a Cow Catcher or Spiked Bumper 10k XP Deal 100 damage to opponents in vehicles 10k XP Repair 500 health to vehicles with Service Stations or Repair Torches 10k XP

We will continue to update this guide weekly as more Fortnite Season 3 quests are revealed. For now, it’s time to take to the wasteland and burn rubber to complete these quests.

