Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 All Weekly Quests & Rewards

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: May 24, 2024 04:24 am

Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked offers a brand new Battle Pass with some pretty awesome crossover skins you won’t want to miss, and the best way to climb those tiers is by completing weekly quests. Here is every weekly quest from Fortnite Season 3.

Week 0 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

QuestReward
Fully refuel or repair a vehicle10k XP
Deal 250 explosive damage to opponents10k XP
Visit Redline Rig, Brutal Beachhead, and Nitrodome10k XP
Destroy 150 objects while in a vehicle10k XP
Travel 2,000 meters while boosting10k XP
Get in 3 different types of vehicles in a single match10k XP
Collect 500 amm from eliminated players10k XP

Week 1 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

QuestReward
Restore 300 health or gain shields with Slurp Cactus10k XP
Eliminate 3 players using a weapon with a scope mod10k XP
Deal 400 damage to opponents with Nitro Fists10k XP
Defeat Megalo Don, The Machinist, or Ringmaster Scarr10k XP
Enter a car from the roof10k XP
Deal 500 damage to opponents with vehicles10k XP
Get 60 seconds of air in a vehicle10k XP

Week 2 Challenges – Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

QuestReward
Travel 400 meters over water while infused with Nitro10k XP
Deal 500 damage to players with pistols10k XP
Recover 150 health or gain shields in an Oasis Pool10k XP
Drive or ride in Megalo Don’s Behemoth, The Machinist’s Lockjaw, Rinmaster’s Lockjaw, or War Bus10k XP
Mode a vehicle with a Cow Catcher or Spiked Bumper10k XP
Deal 100 damage to opponents in vehicles10k XP
Repair 500 health to vehicles with Service Stations or Repair Torches10k XP

We will continue to update this guide weekly as more Fortnite Season 3 quests are revealed. For now, it’s time to take to the wasteland and burn rubber to complete these quests.

