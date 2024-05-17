DG-58 LSW Loadout in MW3
Screenshot by The Escapist
Best DG-58 LSW Loadout in MW3 Season 3

A solid LMG for multiplayer.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: May 17, 2024

On the Call of Duty: Warzone side of things, the DG-58 LSW is the absolute meta for any map in battle royale. However, the same can’t be said for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Multiplayer. But you can still put together a solid loadout for the DG-58 LSW in MW3.

Best DG-58 LSW Loadout in MW3

Since the nerf to the DG-58 LSW’s Conversion Kit, the recommended loadout for the weapon utilizes other attachments to increase its recoil control, making it a laser beam at longer ranges.

  • Muzzle: Scratch 20-L Suppressor
  • Optic: JAK Glassless Optic
  • Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
  • Comb: FSS Last Stand Comb
DG-58 LSW loadout in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

Most of the attachments equipped on the loadout aim to improve the DG-58 LSW’s recoil control and stability. This starts with the Scratch 20-L Suppressor, which improves aim firing stability as well as keeps your shots silent when firing. Then, the Recoil Reduction Buttplate Stock and Bruen Heavy Support Grip take care of any recoil concerns.

To add some mobility into the mix, I’ve equipped the FSS Last Stand Comb, boosting aim down sights speed and sprint-to-fire time. Finally, the JAK Glassless Optic gives you a clear red dot sight, but the optic also improves stability.

Best Class for the DG-58 LSW in MW3

Wrapping things up, you can equip the recommended class items for a long-range weapon in MW3 by looking below:

Vest

  • Infantry Vest

Perks

  • Gloves: Marksman Gloves/Quick-Grip Gloves
  • Boots: Covert Sneakers
  • Gear: EOD Padding/Tac Mask

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade

  • Trophy System

Once your class items are equipped, your loadout for the DG-58 LSW in MW3 is finished. The LMG isn’t at the top of the meta in MW3 like it is in Warzone, but it’s still a great and easy weapon to use.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

