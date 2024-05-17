Best DG-58 LSW Loadout in MW3 Season 3

On the Call of Duty: Warzone side of things, the DG-58 LSW is the absolute meta for any map in battle royale. However, the same can’t be said for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Multiplayer. But you can still put together a solid loadout for the DG-58 LSW in MW3.

Best DG-58 LSW Loadout in MW3

Since the nerf to the DG-58 LSW’s Conversion Kit, the recommended loadout for the weapon utilizes other attachments to increase its recoil control, making it a laser beam at longer ranges.

Muzzle : Scratch 20-L Suppressor

: Scratch 20-L Suppressor Optic : JAK Glassless Optic

: JAK Glassless Optic Stock : Recoil Reduction Buttplate

: Recoil Reduction Buttplate Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Comb: FSS Last Stand Comb

DG-58 LSW loadout in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

Most of the attachments equipped on the loadout aim to improve the DG-58 LSW’s recoil control and stability. This starts with the Scratch 20-L Suppressor, which improves aim firing stability as well as keeps your shots silent when firing. Then, the Recoil Reduction Buttplate Stock and Bruen Heavy Support Grip take care of any recoil concerns.

To add some mobility into the mix, I’ve equipped the FSS Last Stand Comb, boosting aim down sights speed and sprint-to-fire time. Finally, the JAK Glassless Optic gives you a clear red dot sight, but the optic also improves stability.

Best Class for the DG-58 LSW in MW3

Wrapping things up, you can equip the recommended class items for a long-range weapon in MW3 by looking below:

Vest

Infantry Vest

Perks

Gloves : Marksman Gloves/Quick-Grip Gloves

: Marksman Gloves/Quick-Grip Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding/Tac Mask

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade

: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade

Trophy System

Once your class items are equipped, your loadout for the DG-58 LSW in MW3 is finished. The LMG isn’t at the top of the meta in MW3 like it is in Warzone, but it’s still a great and easy weapon to use.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

