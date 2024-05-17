Best MTZ-556 Loadout in Warzone Season 3

The meta in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is pretty much set. However, that doesn’t mean other weapons can’t be used to switch things up. One extremely enjoyable weapon in Warzone is the MTZ-556, which has a solid mid-range loadout.
Best MTZ-556 Loadout in Warzone
The MTZ-556 won’t beat out other top assault rifles at longer ranges, but it has some of the best mobility in its class. As such, you mainly want to use the MTZ-556 at close or mid-range, especially with the loadout below:
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor
- Barrel: MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
The loadout begins with a few attachments that are designed to increase the MTZ-556’s recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity. The VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor and MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel take care of bullet velocity and range, while the MTZ Marauder Stock boosts your accuracy. While these attachments do lower mobility, the MTZ-556 has enough by default to where you won’t notice a huge difference.
The final two attachments on the loadout are the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic and the 50 Round Drum. Both attachments are fairly self-explanatory, but you can swap out the optic for something else if you prefer.
Best Class for the MTZ-556 in Warzone
Now, you need to equip the rest of your class to complete the overall loadout in Warzone:
Secondary Weapon
- A sniper rifle or a meta long-range weapon, such as the DG-58 LSW
Perks
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 3: Tempered
- Perk 4: Resolute
Equipment
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
And that completes your loadout for the MTZ-556 in Warzone. It might not be the absolute meta, but it’s a fantastic mid-range option with great mobility.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.