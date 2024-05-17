MTZ-556 Loadout in Warzone
Screenshot by The Escapist
Best MTZ-556 Loadout in Warzone Season 3

A mid-range threat on the map.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: May 17, 2024 12:29 pm

The meta in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is pretty much set. However, that doesn’t mean other weapons can’t be used to switch things up. One extremely enjoyable weapon in Warzone is the MTZ-556, which has a solid mid-range loadout.

Best MTZ-556 Loadout in Warzone

The MTZ-556 won’t beat out other top assault rifles at longer ranges, but it has some of the best mobility in its class. As such, you mainly want to use the MTZ-556 at close or mid-range, especially with the loadout below:

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor
  • Barrel: MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock
  • Magazine: 50 Round Drum
MTZ-556 loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

The loadout begins with a few attachments that are designed to increase the MTZ-556’s recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity. The VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor and MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel take care of bullet velocity and range, while the MTZ Marauder Stock boosts your accuracy. While these attachments do lower mobility, the MTZ-556 has enough by default to where you won’t notice a huge difference.

The final two attachments on the loadout are the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic and the 50 Round Drum. Both attachments are fairly self-explanatory, but you can swap out the optic for something else if you prefer.

Related: How to Get the JAK Patriot in MW3 & Warzone

Best Class for the MTZ-556 in Warzone

Now, you need to equip the rest of your class to complete the overall loadout in Warzone:

Secondary Weapon

  • A sniper rifle or a meta long-range weapon, such as the DG-58 LSW

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
  • Perk 3: Tempered
  • Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

  • Lethal: Throwing Knife
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

And that completes your loadout for the MTZ-556 in Warzone. It might not be the absolute meta, but it’s a fantastic mid-range option with great mobility.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Read Article How to Reach Mohgwyn Palace & Mohg in Elden Ring
Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Reach Mohgwyn Palace & Mohg in Elden Ring
Dan Wenerowicz and others Dan Wenerowicz and others May 17, 2024
Read Article Is XDefiant Coming to PS4? Answered
XDefiant on PS4
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is XDefiant Coming to PS4? Answered
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 17, 2024
Read Article How to Do Tricks on a Sparrow in Destiny 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Do Tricks on a Sparrow in Destiny 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 17, 2024
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.