Best MTZ-556 Loadout in Warzone Season 3

The meta in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is pretty much set. However, that doesn’t mean other weapons can’t be used to switch things up. One extremely enjoyable weapon in Warzone is the MTZ-556, which has a solid mid-range loadout.

Best MTZ-556 Loadout in Warzone

The MTZ-556 won’t beat out other top assault rifles at longer ranges, but it has some of the best mobility in its class. As such, you mainly want to use the MTZ-556 at close or mid-range, especially with the loadout below:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel : MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel

: MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock : MTZ Marauder Stock

: MTZ Marauder Stock Magazine: 50 Round Drum

MTZ-556 loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

The loadout begins with a few attachments that are designed to increase the MTZ-556’s recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity. The VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor and MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel take care of bullet velocity and range, while the MTZ Marauder Stock boosts your accuracy. While these attachments do lower mobility, the MTZ-556 has enough by default to where you won’t notice a huge difference.

The final two attachments on the loadout are the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic and the 50 Round Drum. Both attachments are fairly self-explanatory, but you can swap out the optic for something else if you prefer.

Best Class for the MTZ-556 in Warzone

Now, you need to equip the rest of your class to complete the overall loadout in Warzone:

Secondary Weapon

A sniper rifle or a meta long-range weapon, such as the DG-58 LSW

Perks

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

And that completes your loadout for the MTZ-556 in Warzone. It might not be the absolute meta, but it’s a fantastic mid-range option with great mobility.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

