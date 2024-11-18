Forgot password
Pokemon TCG Pocket: All Achievement Types, Rewards & How To Check Progress

Your own personal Pokemon TCG Pocket Trophy Case
Published: Nov 18, 2024

While you wait for your next booster pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket, there’s plenty else to do. From battles to flair to designing the perfect card binder, the game has plenty to offer. And everything you do leads you closer to earning Pokemon TCG Pocket Achievements.

Recommended Videos

What Are Achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Achievements are trophies players can earn by completing various tasks in the game. Not to be confused with Missions, Achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket are longer-term goals to strive towards. Each achievement has four different trophy levels and colors to unlock, each reflecting a different level of investment in various areas of the game.

When there’s not an active event and you’re waiting on your next booster, Pokemon TCG Pocket Achievements can keep that feeling of forward momentum. Plus, Achievement trophies will show up on your player profile, letting you show off your Pokemon collecting and battling skills for all to see.

All Achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket

There are 18 different types of achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket, with Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels for each. When you reach a new level, that color trophy will be displayed on your player profile for you and the wider TCG world to see. That’s plenty to keep a trophy completionist busy.

Here are all of the different reward types players can currently track down in the game and the levels you’ll need to hit for each trophy color.

Achievement TypeTrophy Levels & How to Earn
Booster Pack Achievements Pokemon TCG Pocket
Booster Packs Opened		Bronze: 100 Packs

Silver: 250 Packs

Gold: 500 Packs

Platinum: 1000 Packs
Wonder Pick Achievements Pokemon TCG Pocket
Wonder Picks		Bronze: Picked 100 Times

Silver: Picked 250 Times

Gold: Picked 500 Times

Platinum: Picked 1000 Times
Card Dex Achievements Pokemon TCG Pocket
Unique Cards Registered in Dex		Bronze: 500 Cards

Silver: 1000 Cards

Gold: 2000 Cards

Platinum: 5000 Cards
Total Cards Collected Achievement Pokemon TCG Pocket
Total Cards Collected		Bronze: 500 Cards

Silver: 1000 Cards

Gold: 5000 Cards

Platinum: 10000 Cards
Card Type Collection Achievements
Card Type Collections

Trophy Set for Each Type
Grass, Fire, Water, Lightning, Psychic, Fighting, Darkness, Metal, Dragon, and Colorless		Bronze: 100 Type Cards

Silver: 250 Type Cards

Gold: 500 Type Cards

Platinum: 1000 Type Cards
Achievement Trophy Supporter Cards TCG Pocket
Supporter Cards Collected		Bronze: 100 Supporter Cards

Silver: 250 Supporter Cards

Gold: 500 Supporter Cards

Platinum: 1000 Supporter Cards
Item Cards Achievement TCG Pocket
Item Cards Collected		Bronze: 100 Item Cards

Silver: 250 Item Cards

Gold: 500 Item Cards

Platinum: 1000 Item Cards

Versus Battles Achievement Pokemon TCG Pocket
Versus Battles Won		Bronze: Win 100 Versus Battles

Silver: Win 500 Versus Battles

Gold: Win 1000 Versus Battles

Platinum: Win 10000 Versus Battles
Solo Battles Won Pokemon TCG Pocket
Solo Battles Won		Bronze: Win 100 Solo Battles

Silver: Win 500 Solo Battles

Gold: Win 1000 Solo Battles

Platinum: Win 10000 Solo Battles

Achievement Rewards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

All achievements except the Card Dex reward players with a modest amount of Shinedust – 30 for Bronze, 50 for Silver, 70 for Gold, and 100 for Platinum.

While Shinedust is nice for buying flair, it’s not the most exciting currency in the game. Clearly, bragging rights and shiny trophies on your profile are the real prize for achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

While the Card Dex achievement doesn’t earn you Shinedust, you will tick off Dex Missions as you go, earning Emblem Tickets for the in-game shop.

How To View Your Achievement Progress in Pokemon TCG Pocket

If you want to know how close you are to unlocking your next trophy or just revel in your accomplishments, you can view your achievement progress from your profile.

Click on your profile photo at the top of the screen. Then, scroll to the bottom of the page, where you’ll see the list of trophies.

How to See Achievement Progress screenshot showing trophies and progress bar
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you click on a specific trophy, you’ll see your current progress towards the next available level. Those that are greyed out haven’t yet been earned, while those that are in full color show the current highest level you’ve earned in that category.

Other players will also be able to see your Pokemon TCG Pocket Achievements when they click on your profile, so polish off those shiny Platinum-level rewards for maximum bragging rights.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.

Pokemon
Pokemon TCG Pocket
