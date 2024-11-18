Pokemon TCG Pocket: All Achievement Types, Rewards & How To Check Progress

While you wait for your next booster pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket, there’s plenty else to do. From battles to flair to designing the perfect card binder, the game has plenty to offer. And everything you do leads you closer to earning Pokemon TCG Pocket Achievements.

What Are Achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Achievements are trophies players can earn by completing various tasks in the game. Not to be confused with Missions, Achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket are longer-term goals to strive towards. Each achievement has four different trophy levels and colors to unlock, each reflecting a different level of investment in various areas of the game.

When there’s not an active event and you’re waiting on your next booster, Pokemon TCG Pocket Achievements can keep that feeling of forward momentum. Plus, Achievement trophies will show up on your player profile, letting you show off your Pokemon collecting and battling skills for all to see.

All Achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket

There are 18 different types of achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket, with Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels for each. When you reach a new level, that color trophy will be displayed on your player profile for you and the wider TCG world to see. That’s plenty to keep a trophy completionist busy.

Here are all of the different reward types players can currently track down in the game and the levels you’ll need to hit for each trophy color.

Achievement Type Trophy Levels & How to Earn

Booster Packs Opened Bronze: 100 Packs



Silver: 250 Packs



Gold: 500 Packs



Platinum: 1000 Packs

Wonder Picks Bronze: Picked 100 Times



Silver: Picked 250 Times



Gold: Picked 500 Times



Platinum: Picked 1000 Times

Unique Cards Registered in Dex Bronze: 500 Cards



Silver: 1000 Cards



Gold: 2000 Cards



Platinum: 5000 Cards

Total Cards Collected Bronze: 500 Cards



Silver: 1000 Cards



Gold: 5000 Cards



Platinum: 10000 Cards

Card Type Collections



Trophy Set for Each Type

Grass, Fire, Water, Lightning, Psychic, Fighting, Darkness, Metal, Dragon, and Colorless Bronze: 100 Type Cards



Silver: 250 Type Cards



Gold: 500 Type Cards



Platinum: 1000 Type Cards

Supporter Cards Collected Bronze: 100 Supporter Cards



Silver: 250 Supporter Cards



Gold: 500 Supporter Cards



Platinum: 1000 Supporter Cards

Item Cards Collected Bronze: 100 Item Cards



Silver: 250 Item Cards



Gold: 500 Item Cards



Platinum: 1000 Item Cards



Versus Battles Won Bronze: Win 100 Versus Battles



Silver: Win 500 Versus Battles



Gold: Win 1000 Versus Battles



Platinum: Win 10000 Versus Battles

Solo Battles Won Bronze: Win 100 Solo Battles



Silver: Win 500 Solo Battles



Gold: Win 1000 Solo Battles



Platinum: Win 10000 Solo Battles

Achievement Rewards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

All achievements except the Card Dex reward players with a modest amount of Shinedust – 30 for Bronze, 50 for Silver, 70 for Gold, and 100 for Platinum.

While Shinedust is nice for buying flair, it’s not the most exciting currency in the game. Clearly, bragging rights and shiny trophies on your profile are the real prize for achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

While the Card Dex achievement doesn’t earn you Shinedust, you will tick off Dex Missions as you go, earning Emblem Tickets for the in-game shop.

How To View Your Achievement Progress in Pokemon TCG Pocket

If you want to know how close you are to unlocking your next trophy or just revel in your accomplishments, you can view your achievement progress from your profile.

Click on your profile photo at the top of the screen. Then, scroll to the bottom of the page, where you’ll see the list of trophies.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you click on a specific trophy, you’ll see your current progress towards the next available level. Those that are greyed out haven’t yet been earned, while those that are in full color show the current highest level you’ve earned in that category.

Other players will also be able to see your Pokemon TCG Pocket Achievements when they click on your profile, so polish off those shiny Platinum-level rewards for maximum bragging rights.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.

