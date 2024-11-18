Pokemon TCG Pocket: All Achievement Types, Rewards & How To Check Progress

While you wait for your next booster pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket, there’s plenty else to do. From battles to flair to designing the perfect card binder, the game has plenty to offer. And everything you do leads you closer to earning Pokemon TCG Pocket Achievements.
What Are Achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket?
Achievements are trophies players can earn by completing various tasks in the game. Not to be confused with Missions, Achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket are longer-term goals to strive towards. Each achievement has four different trophy levels and colors to unlock, each reflecting a different level of investment in various areas of the game.
When there’s not an active event and you’re waiting on your next booster, Pokemon TCG Pocket Achievements can keep that feeling of forward momentum. Plus, Achievement trophies will show up on your player profile, letting you show off your Pokemon collecting and battling skills for all to see.
All Achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket
There are 18 different types of achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket, with Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels for each. When you reach a new level, that color trophy will be displayed on your player profile for you and the wider TCG world to see. That’s plenty to keep a trophy completionist busy.
Here are all of the different reward types players can currently track down in the game and the levels you’ll need to hit for each trophy color.
|Achievement Type
|Trophy Levels & How to Earn
Booster Packs Opened
|Bronze: 100 Packs
Silver: 250 Packs
Gold: 500 Packs
Platinum: 1000 Packs
Wonder Picks
|Bronze: Picked 100 Times
Silver: Picked 250 Times
Gold: Picked 500 Times
Platinum: Picked 1000 Times
Unique Cards Registered in Dex
|Bronze: 500 Cards
Silver: 1000 Cards
Gold: 2000 Cards
Platinum: 5000 Cards
Total Cards Collected
|Bronze: 500 Cards
Silver: 1000 Cards
Gold: 5000 Cards
Platinum: 10000 Cards
Card Type Collections
Trophy Set for Each Type
Grass, Fire, Water, Lightning, Psychic, Fighting, Darkness, Metal, Dragon, and Colorless
|Bronze: 100 Type Cards
Silver: 250 Type Cards
Gold: 500 Type Cards
Platinum: 1000 Type Cards
Supporter Cards Collected
|Bronze: 100 Supporter Cards
Silver: 250 Supporter Cards
Gold: 500 Supporter Cards
Platinum: 1000 Supporter Cards
Item Cards Collected
|Bronze: 100 Item Cards
Silver: 250 Item Cards
Gold: 500 Item Cards
Platinum: 1000 Item Cards
Versus Battles Won
|Bronze: Win 100 Versus Battles
Silver: Win 500 Versus Battles
Gold: Win 1000 Versus Battles
Platinum: Win 10000 Versus Battles
Solo Battles Won
|Bronze: Win 100 Solo Battles
Silver: Win 500 Solo Battles
Gold: Win 1000 Solo Battles
Platinum: Win 10000 Solo Battles
Achievement Rewards in Pokemon TCG Pocket
All achievements except the Card Dex reward players with a modest amount of Shinedust – 30 for Bronze, 50 for Silver, 70 for Gold, and 100 for Platinum.
While Shinedust is nice for buying flair, it’s not the most exciting currency in the game. Clearly, bragging rights and shiny trophies on your profile are the real prize for achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
While the Card Dex achievement doesn’t earn you Shinedust, you will tick off Dex Missions as you go, earning Emblem Tickets for the in-game shop.
How To View Your Achievement Progress in Pokemon TCG Pocket
If you want to know how close you are to unlocking your next trophy or just revel in your accomplishments, you can view your achievement progress from your profile.
Click on your profile photo at the top of the screen. Then, scroll to the bottom of the page, where you’ll see the list of trophies.
If you click on a specific trophy, you’ll see your current progress towards the next available level. Those that are greyed out haven’t yet been earned, while those that are in full color show the current highest level you’ve earned in that category.
Other players will also be able to see your Pokemon TCG Pocket Achievements when they click on your profile, so polish off those shiny Platinum-level rewards for maximum bragging rights.
Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.
Published: Nov 18, 2024 02:44 pm