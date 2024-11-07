How To Get All Genetic Apex Emblems in Pokemon TCG Pocket

There are more than just cards to collect in Pokemon TCG Pocket. With plenty of in-game currencies and accessories, players can truly catch ’em all. To start your emblem collection, here’s how to get all of the Genetic Apex emblems in Pokemon TCG Pocket and what to do with them.

What Are Emblems in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Emblems are special gems players can display on their profiles in Pokemon TCG Pocket. They are themed after specific card collections in the game, with the first set being the Genetic Apex emblems.

Emblems can be purchased in the in-game shop using Emblem Tickets, and special emblems are also offered as event rewards.

All Genetic Apex Emblems in Pokemon TCG Pocket and How to Get Them

So far, players in Pokemon TCG Pocket can start their emblem collection with the Genetic Apex Pokemon and Event Emblems. Here’s how to get ’em all.

In-Game Shop Emblems

Currently, there are three Genetic Apex Emblems for sale in the in-game shop. To find them, simply open the shop and tap on the Emblems tab.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Players can buy these items using Emblem Tickets, which are earned by completing missions, such as the Dex collection missions. Collecting cards by opening packs daily will help you tick off these missions and earn tickets to display your favorite Genetic Apex emblems on your profile.

Emblem How To Earn

Charizard Genetic Apex Emblem Buy from Emblems Shop for 100 Emblem Tickets

Pikachu Genetic Apex Emblem Buy from Emblems Shop for 100 Emblem Tickets

Mewtwo Genetic Apex Emblem Buy from Emblems Shop for 100 Emblem Tickets

Genetic Apex Event Emblems

During special events, payers can show off their versus battle prowess by earning special Genetic Apex Event Emblems.

Event 1 runs from November 7 to November 28, 2024, and will give players a chance to earn a total of four different event-specific Genetic Apex Emblems. Given the “Event 1” stipulation, it’s likely we will see more Genetic Apex Event emblems in Pokemon TCG Pocket eventually.

For now, here’s every Genetic Apex Event emblem and how many Versus Battles you need to win to get each one.

Emblem How to Earn

Genetic Apex Event 1 Participation Emblem Win 1 Versus Event Match

Genetic Apex Event 1 Bronze Emblem Win 5 Versus Event Matches

Genetic Apex Event 1 Silver Emblem Win 25 Versus Event Matches

Genetic Apex Event 1 Gold Emblem Win 45 Versus Event Matches

Remember, to earn these special emblems you need to select the Event Match option on the Versus Battle screen.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Only victories in these battles will count towards your Emblem-earning totals. So, bring your best decks and get ready to defeat a whopping 45 fellow trainers to get the gold.

While losing these battles won’t earn you any emblems, there are also event missions that offer participation rewards like Pack Hourglasses.

How to Display Emblems on Your Profile

Once you earn the emblems, you’ll want to show off your battle prowess. Players can display up to three emblems at a time on their profile page.

To add emblems to your profile, click on your profile image at the top of the screen to view your profile page. Under your username and battle record, you’ll see a section labeled Emblems.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Click on one of the three circles to choose an emblem to display in that spot, or to swap the current emblem for a new one.

Given the limited number of profile icons available in Pokemon TCG Pocket, earning emblems like these can help give your profile a bit more personal flair. So brush off those card battle skills and get out there to earn the Genetic Apex emblems, trainers!

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.

