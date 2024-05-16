JAK Patriot in MW3
How to Get the JAK Patriot in MW3 & Warzone

An old classic gets an upgrade.
Week 7 of Season 3 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)and Warzone brings us to the JAK Patriot conversion kit. This M16 aftermarket part brings a classic weapon back into the fold and this guide will help you unlock it.

How to Unlock the JAK Patriot in MW3 & Warzone

JAK Patriot challenges in MW3.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Complete at least five challenges in Week 7 of Season 3 to unlock the JAK Patriot. Each major mode this year has seven challenges to complete each week which includes Warzone, Zombies, and Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer. That brings the total pool of challenges to a grand total of 21. There is plenty of room to pick and choose the tasks that are easiest for you because only five are required and they can be split across all modes.

I like to stick to the Multiplayer challenges most weeks because it’s the mode I spend the most time in. For the JAK Patriot, the Multiplayer challenges are fairly straightforward, so you can likely get your five out of the way in no time. Only the finishing moves and the mounted kills seem like they could cause a slight headache. But if you play a mode like Arcade or the 10v10 Moshpit, you have plenty of chances to get the challenges done.

Related: How to get the JAK Cutthroat in MW3 & Warzone

After Season 3 ends, the JAK Patriot will go to the Unlock Armory where you will need to complete daily challenges while tracking to unlock it.

How to Use the JAK Patriot in Warzone & MW3

With the JAK Patriot unlocked, create a class with the M16 assault rifle and place the Patriot in the conversion slot. Any weapons that have conversion slots will have them displayed at the bottom right of the gunsmith screen. Even locked kits can be found there, for example kits such as the JAK Wardens.

As for how the kit works, it will turn the M16 into a fully automatic assault rifle. It loses some damage but gains tons of accuracy and fire rate in the process. Try it out in some casual matches.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

